Prada presents its new Prada Panier bag, combining a simple design, expert craftsmanship, cutting- edge research and meticulous attention to detail.

Prada Panier’s innovative dual construction features an iconic Saffiano leather exterior, with sides made of soft calf leather in a contrasting colour, and a nappa leather lining, with a central compartment forming the distinctive pocket. The sophisticated pairing of the materials turns the two different dimensions of this bag into a single entity, giving them incredible lightness.

The Panier bag’s minimalist design is enhanced by sophisticated details – the hand-applied buttons on the sides, the name tag, the removable, adjustable strap and the Prada logo.

The model stands out for its unusual colour pairings: black and fiery red, bright yellow and black and black and white.

The Prada Panier bag’s contemporary feel stems from its refined production and unique combination of traditional techniques and highly innovative methods; artisan quality is taken to an industrial level, and the closely monitored manufacturing process does not detract in any way from the product’s undeniable individuality.

In addition, Prada Panier’s customisation options can be used to create original designs – metal letters and symbols can be applied to the name tag, guaranteeing an exclusive look.

It is also available in a highly prized crocodile and ostrich leather version, and in miniature as part of the The Little Black Bags collection.