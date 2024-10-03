Issey Miyake Autumn Winter 2023 ⁄ 24 Collection: The Square And Beyond - Photo courtesy of Issey Miyake

Issey Miyake Autumn Winter 2023 ⁄ 24 Collection: The Square And Beyond

Miu Miu SS23 Advertising Campaign - Photo courtesy of Miu Miu

Miu Miu SS23 Advertising Campaign

Paco Rabanne spring summer 2023 fashion show - Photo courtesy of Paco Rabanne

Paco Rabanne spring summer 2023 fashion show – On a mission

Ermanno Scervino Fall Winter 2023 2024 - Photo Courtesy of Ermanno Scervino

Ermanno Scervino Fall Winter 2023 2024

Trendystyle | FASHION | Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring Summer 2025 collection

Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring Summer 2025 collection

The Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring-Summer 2025 collection thrives on contrast, seemingly generating constant movement. Sartorial soft power

Photo of author
TRENDYSTYLE HONG KONG
Published on
Spring-Summer 2025 Fashion Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Spring-Summer 2025 Fashion Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

French fashion is a formidable soft power, radiating a tradition of savoir-faire, an art de vivre – a cultural singularity. Taken literally, soft power is also a fascinating oxymoron. How to reconcile two antagonists, softness and power?

Spring-Summer 2025 Fashion Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Spring-Summer 2025 Fashion Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Spring-Summer 2025 Fashion Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Spring-Summer 2025 Fashion Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

The Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring-Summer 2025 collection thrives on contrast, seemingly generating constant movement. Sartorial soft power can also be a striking back-and-forth between two contradictory yet harmonious opposites. The suppleness of structure. Intractable lightness. Mastering vibrations. Spidery depths. Ethereal opulence. Razor-sharp delicacy. Resolute femininity. The mechanics of fluidity…

Spring-Summer 2025 Fashion Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Spring-Summer 2025 Fashion Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Spring-Summer 2025 Fashion Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Spring-Summer 2025 Fashion Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

This season, pictorial works by the artist Laurent Grasso appear on selected pieces that reprise five paintings from the series entitled Studies into the Past. The musical set is comprised of a mix of four titles taken from the new album by Jamie xx, “In Waves.”

Spring-Summer 2025 Fashion Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Spring-Summer 2025 Fashion Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Spring-Summer 2025 Fashion Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Spring-Summer 2025 Fashion Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

More on Trendystyle.com.hk

Dior spring-summer 2025 Ready-to-Wear collection

Alexander McQueen’s Spring Summer 2025 Collection: A Symphony of Tradition and Rebellion

NEW ON TRENDYSTYLE HONG KONG
Prada Man Autumn Winter 2024 2025 Show- Photo Courtesy of Prada

Prada Man Autumn Winter 2024 2025 Show

Moschino Resort 2025 Collection - Photo courtesy of Moschino

Moschino Resort 2025 Collection

Dolce & Gabbana Fall Winter 2024 2025 Men's Collection - Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana Fall Winter 2024 2025 Men’s Collection

Dior Fall Winter 2024-2025 Fashion Show - Photo courtesy of Dior

Dior autumn-winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear show

TRENDYSTYLE.COM.HK is a product of DOUBLESPEAK - Copyright © 2012 - 2024

Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited. You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content.

SERVICE

Home
Contact us
About us
Cookies & Privacy

MAGAZINE

Fashion
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fitness

NETWORK

Margherita.net
Trendystyle.net
Trendystyle.com.hk
Trendystyle.nl
Adversus.it
Adversus.nl
Adversus.com