The 59 looks for summer 2025 are meticulously handcrafted by skilled artisans and bear the "Fatto a Mano" label, emphasizing their handmade nature…

Italy is a country of unparalleled beauty. Its seas, mountains, cities, rich historical sites, archaeology, culture, monuments, culinary traditions, art, architecture, and incredible craftsmanship have been passed down from generation to generation, making it truly unique.

Since the 19th century, the Grand Tour has led travelers to Italy, becoming one of the most iconic destinations for summer vacations. Capri with its Amalfi Coast, Portofino with the Ligurian Riviera, and Venice with its Lido have all become places of pure aesthetic pleasure.

The tailored cut of the jackets, the amphora-shaped trousers, the linen shirts, stripes, polo shirts, knits, and the skilled craftsmanship that intertwines raffia and leather for shoes, outerwear, and jackets are all embodiments of pure Italian style.

Even today, this aesthetic represents sophistication for the summer season.

The 59 looks for summer 2025 are meticulously handcrafted by skilled artisans and bear the “Fatto a Mano” label, emphasizing their handmade nature. The prevailing aesthetic takes inspiration from the golden era of Italy in the 1950s, with nods to the iconic Italian actor Marcello Mastroianni and the cinematography of that time.

Colors such as white, sand, brown, burgundy, forest green, and Sicilian black dominate the collection. Stripes, presented in various dimensions, echo the distinctive aesthetic of the 1950s.

The materials predominantly used include linen, raffia, knits, embroidery, and noble yarns, all meticulously handcrafted using traditional techniques such as weaving and intertwining.

Dolce & Gabbana’s Men’s Spring-Summer 2025 collection encapsulates the essence of Italian beauty, showcasing the country’s rich history and craftsmanship. It invites you to embrace a sophisticated summer, where the elegance of the past blends harmoniously with contemporary style.