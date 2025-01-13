Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini: spring summer 2025 collection – Photo courtesy of Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini

Philosophy’s Spring Summer 2025 runway show, designed by Lorenzo Serafini, presented a collection that celebrates a desire for escapism and lightness, evoking an atmosphere of serenity and freedom. The proposed fashion is distinguished by its slow-motion approach, where organic and fluid silhouettes are interwoven with lightweight fabrics, creating a visual and tactile experience that invites dreaming.

Models walked the runway in dresses that seemed to float in the air, with languid skirt-pants paired with draped bodysuits. Airy tailored dresses revealed sheer textures designed to convey a sense of comfort and confidence. Fringing, a distinctive element of the collection, adds a cinematic touch that enhances the movement and fluidity of the garments.

The collection is distinguished by the use of natural fabrics and earth-inspired hues, enhanced by delicate floral hues and red accents. This color palette not only reflects the beauty of nature, but also helps create an emotional connection with the viewer. The tactile textures of knitwear and accessories are intriguing, offering a feeling of warmth and welcome.

The collection invites us to explore femininity in all its facets: from the casual elegance of pleated dresses to those made with parachute canvas, each piece is designed to be adaptable to everyday life. The use of innovative and sustainable fabrics is evident in every garment. The choice of natural fibers reflects a commitment to greener practices in fashion.

The garments are designed to be worn however one prefers: from bikinis turned into bralettes under a leather biker to pants that transform into skirts, each creation invites reinterpretations of one’s wardrobe.

Moreover, details such as gold necklaces that seal the necks of dresses and blouses that transform into tactile sweaters demonstrate Philosophy’s attention to detail. These elements not only visually enrich the garments but also offer functionality without compromising style.