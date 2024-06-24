Emporio Armani Men’s Collection Spring Summer 2025

Miu Miu SS23 Advertising Campaign - Photo courtesy of Miu Miu

Jackets have dropped shoulders and low plackets; blousons with elastic waists are as light as shirts, sometimes replaced by vests; malfilè linen jackets move like…

Emporio Armani Man Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Emporio Armani
Emporio Armani Man Summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Emporio Armani

The horizon of the city is limited and sometimes oppressive. Nature’s horizon, on the other hand, is boundless, whether it be fields as far as the eye can see, gently sloping hills, beaches that fade into the sea. This Collection takes the Emporio Armani man out of his usual metropolitan habitat and leads him on horseback through sunny slopes, lavender expanses, wheat fields as far as the eye can see, imbued with a sense of overwhelming independence.

Emporio Armani Man Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Emporio Armani
Emporio Armani Man Summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Emporio Armani

Galloping, he rediscovers the freedom to live in contact with the elements and abandon the harshness of being and city dress to explore a fresh, enveloping softness and sensuality. The contact with nature is a symbiosis that starts, first and foremost, from colors: organic, mellow, illuminated and consumed by the sun, mixed in symphonies of wheat, sand, hay, chalk tones, ignited by notes of lavender and bougainvillea. It is ultra-light wools mixed with silk and then linens and hemps with an intense hand, but also suede, netting, artfully perforated bull denim and liquid cady that give texture to a wardrobe of impalpable garments with airy volumes.

Emporio Armani Man Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Emporio Armani
Emporio Armani Man Summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Emporio Armani

Jackets have dropped shoulders and low plackets; blousons with elastic waists are as light as shirts, sometimes replaced by vests; malfilè linen jackets move like a breeze over the torso. Blazers with double collars, or volumes increased to overcoats, are free reinterpretations of classics. But it is the pants, worn with moccasins or boots, that capture the country and equestrian feel of the season: straight and soft, they have buttons and zippers at the bottom to gather volume, high vines to be worn folded up, and patchwork effects that emphasize constructions. At the peak of freedom, they become leather Bermuda shorts, to be worn only with a woven straw hat, a crusted cowboy bag, or a basket filled with lavender.

Emporio Armani Man Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Emporio Armani
Emporio Armani Man Summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Emporio Armani
Emporio Armani Man Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Emporio Armani
Emporio Armani Man Summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Emporio Armani

As a reminder of how summer is a time for fun, the vision of freedom finally extends to women, in a rejoicing of bright colors like sudden blooms and impalpable lightnesses that caress the body and accompany its movements. It is the airy fabrics and liquid lines of jackets, long skirts, pants, and tops that capture this feeling, expressed in a loose and instinctive style.

Emporio Armani Man Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Emporio Armani
Emporio Armani Man Summer 2025 – Photo courtesy of Emporio Armani

Free in nature.

