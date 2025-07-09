CHANEL Fall-Winter 2025/26 Haute Couture Collection – Photo courtesy of CHANEL

Pastoral, understated, refined, the CHANEL Fall-Winter 2025/26 Haute Couture collection is a celebration of nature and wide-open spaces. Evoking the Haute Couture salons at 31, rue Cambon, where Gabrielle Chanel herself had initiated a return to simplicity, the decor for the show in the Salon d’Honneur at the Grand Palais has been designed by Willo Perron.

The breath of fresh air that Mademoiselle brought to fashion was partly inspired by the English countryside and the Scottish moors. Designed by the Creation Studio, this collection revisits major winter classics and features suits in natural shades of ecru, ivory, brown, green and black. Their proportions are borrowed from menswear, ensuring complete freedom of movement.

Like an ode to the harmony of nature and the texture of fabrics, the tweed in the collection takes on a knitted allure for a white coatdress with embroidered braids, a suit whose jacket seems to be a jumper, and two mohair suits in autumnal hues of green or plum. A bouclé tweed gives the impression of sheepskin for a straight-cut coatdress in black and white, a skirt suit and a long gilet, as well as a pair of ivory short trousers that are painted and embroidered. Combined with feathers, tweed also creates the illusion of faux fur with a trouser suit, a long coat, an embroidered over-cape and a short blouson jacket.

The landscape would not be complete without the ubiquity of wheat ears, a symbol of abundance that Gabrielle Chanel held dear. They appear as feathers woven into the chiffon flounces of a black and white strappy dress, embroidered along the neckline of the wedding dress. Numerous jewel-buttons in the collection bear its image. Like a chevron motif, the poetry of its lines punctuates a pants ensemble. Multicoloured floral embroidery completes the pastoral theme of the collection with an embroidered pea coat and a satin crêpe pinafore dress.

Finally, the collection turns to sunlight, magnifying its reflections with golden jewel-buttons, embroidery, gold and silver ennobled lace, a flounced dress in orange tones lamé.

An invitation to greener pastures, the CHANEL Fall-Winter 2025/26 Haute Couture collection is inspired by the woman who guided fashion towards modernity and who gave freedom of movement back to women’s bodies.