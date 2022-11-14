The CHANEL Cruise 2022/23 show in Miami

CHANEL presented its Cruise 2022/23 show in Miami Beach unveiled for the first time at the Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel last May the collection…

Unveiled for the first time at the Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel last May, the collection made a stopover on the beach of the Faena Hotel, whose theatrical backdrop was designed by director Baz Luhrmann and costume designer Catherine Martin. Between the cabanas and two-tone striped parasols, the red deckchairs responded to the silhouettes of this collection combining the worlds of motor racing and tennis with those of the Monte Carlo ballet, the casino and the Riviera.

CHANEL ambassadors Pharrell Williams, Lily-Rose Depp, Marion Cotillard, Caroline de Maigret and Phoebe Tonkin attended the show along with actresses Ella Balinska and Arden Cho, actor Andrés Velencoso and musician Nile Rodgers.

The show was followed by a relaxed soirée, feet in the sand, in a setting punctuated by generous two-tone striped sofas where guests watched a performance by Nile Rodgers & CHIC. After performing their signature tunes, including Everybody Dance, I Want Your Love, Le Freak and Good Times, the band was joined on stage by Pharrell Williams for the track Get Lucky. The evening continued in the same space to the sounds of DJ Allie Teilz.

The day after the show, in the Faena Forum, some 190 students will attend a masterclass by Bruno Pavlovsky, President of CHANEL’s Fashion activities and President of CHANEL SAS, in the presence of Pharrell Williams and Caroline de Maigret. This discussion will be moderated by Tyler Brûlé, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Monocle magazine.

The CHANEL Cruise 2022/23 collection will be available in boutiques from November 8th, 2022 in the United States and November 16th worldwide.

