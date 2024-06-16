Moschino Resort 2025 Collection – Photo courtesy of Moschino

Individuals, characters, humanity. The second Moschino fashion show designed by creative director Adrian Appiolaza is an expression of the uniqueness of people. Each look, like each person, lives individually and has something of its own to express. The collection is an exploration of exploration: exploring the world and the mind, exploring Moschino. A passage from the urban chaos of the city to discover paradise in the literal sense and personal freedom.

Moschino Resort 2025 Collection – Photo courtesy of Moschino

Moschino’s characters are explorers moving between different spaces, ideas and ideals, escaping life through escapism. There is something positive – something beautiful – in getting lost, in finding places you never knew existed. Traditional tailoring loses its restrictions and boundaries. It is transformed, deconstructed and then reconstructed.

Moschino Resort 2025 Collection – Photo courtesy of Moschino

The rules on how to dress according to Franco Moschino, written on a fax machine featured in the Spring-Summer 1995 collection, are shredded to become a new form of “fur for fun” in a white Tyvek fur. Escaping the city, individuals true to their principles wear clothes that speak of the Italian countryside, the jungle wilderness, and finally a serenity that leads to inner peace. Lost, then found again.

Moschino Resort 2025 Collection – Photo courtesy of Moschino

Symbols, glimpses and memories from Moschino’s archives in a continuous exchange with Franco’s ethos. There are the prints of the 1990s reinterpreted, reworked and loved anew. Daisies, soccer balls, gravy stains left by a pizza, and the Italian flag. Twisted trench coats, lingerie dresses, “assemblages” of garments to create new ones. The “Survival Jacket” from the Spring-Summer 1992 collection is reinterpreted first for urban life, then for the great escape.

Moschino Resort 2025 Collection – Photo courtesy of Moschino

Contemporaneity is found through a fusion of genres and blurred boundaries for a wardrobe shared by all: a scarf can be tied as a skirt, a men’s shirt can become a wedding dress. Traditions are broken, new identities discovered. A briefcase takes the shape of a heart because you should only do what you love. Even at work.

Moschino Resort 2025 Collection – Photo courtesy of Moschino

The Men’s Spring-Summer 2025 and Women’s Resort 2025 show is a journey to find a new perspective on life, to discover a “Moschino-like” vision of the world.

Moschino Resort 2025 Collection – Photo courtesy of Moschino

In essence: freedom of expression, through clothes.