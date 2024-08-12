Mihara Yasuhiro Spring Summer 2025 Fashion Show – Photo courtesy of Mihara Yasuhiro

Mihara Yasuhiro unveiled his Spring Summer 2025 collection at the Paris Fashion Week, a collection titled “PERSONA Part Five.”

Yasuhiro’s designs challenge conventional notions of identity. The collection features garments that emphasize the superficial aspects of our personas. The MA-1 and denim jackets, crafted entirely from front panels, serve as a metaphor for the façade we present to the world, highlighting the depthless expressions we often exhibit.

The collection blurs the lines between front and back, reflecting a societal shift where personal identities are increasingly indistinguishable. Shirts and blousons are designed to confuse perceptions of orientation, urging the viewer to reconsider how they interpret presence and absence.

Continuing the collaboration with TALKING ABOUT THE ABSTRUCTION (TATA), Yasuhiro integrates transfer prints that evoke the imagery of masks clinging to bare faces. This clever design choice reinforces the theme of hidden identities, inviting introspection about what lies beneath the surface.

The new sneaker models, “SCOTT” and “LARRY,” stand out with their distorted soles, embodying the essence of Yasuhiro’s vision. These shoes not only serve as functional wear but also as a statement piece, showcasing the brand’s symbolic presence in the fashion landscape.

Mihara Yasuhiro’s Spring Summer 2025 collection is a thought-provoking commentary on the complexities of identity in today’s world. Through innovative design and a compelling narrative, the show at Paris Fashion Week leaves audiences contemplating the true essence of self amidst a sea of superficiality. As we navigate our own personas, Yasuhiro’s work reminds us to look beyond the surface and embrace the depth of who we are.

