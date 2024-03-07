A return to the essence of the Stella woman, with exaggerated proportions, elevated textures and Earth-friendly innovations

Stella McCartney Winter 2024 Ready To Wear Collection – photo courtesy of Stella McCartney

A return to the essence of the Stella woman, with exaggerated proportions, elevated textures and Earth-friendly innovations. The collection is a focus on the foundations the brand is celebrated for; a wardrobe of pieces Stella loves to wear, pulling from her life, personal archive and design DNA. An edit of limited-edition pieces and iconic Falabella bags inspired by the runway’s lip motifs will be available for purchase immediately after the show.

Soft natural tones, sculptural silhouettes and sensual reveals define the collection. Squares of clashing lines in responsibly sourced wool tweeds are inspired by a garden path from Stella’s childhood in the countryside. Speckled tweed felt and herringbone are seen on iconic Savile Row tailoring, traditional men’s trench coats and skirts.

Stella McCartney Winter 2024 Ready To Wear Collection – photo courtesy of Stella McCartney

Padded shoulders create striking silhouettes on fluid trench coats tailored from regenerative wool twill. Cocooning shapes come from oversized coating in dusty pink felt, while strong-shouldered blazers are paired with roomy suit trousers.

Inspired by Linda McCartney’s wardrobe, padding brings strong shapes to women’s drape-sleeved dresses and gowns with dramatic trains. Bodysuits are remixed as knit strong-shouldered polo shirts in responsibly sourced wool. Fluid and asymmetric sliced dresses bring lightness, alongside forest-friendly viscose satin v-neck dresses.

Stella McCartney Winter 2024 Ready To Wear Collection – photo courtesy of Stella McCartney

Croc trench coats and skirts are constructed from UPPEAL™ – an apple-based vegan alternative to animal skins, made in leather tanneries without any harmful or carcinogenic chemicals. Coating and knitwear are crafted from patchworked melanges of wool, using exclusive brushed yarns to create new textures. Brushed wool is panelled into cable-knit rollnecks.

Stella McCartney Winter 2024 Ready To Wear Collection – photo courtesy of Stella McCartney

Crackled, cruelty-free white skirts and trench coats are belted at the waist, cut from YATAY B – a biobased alternative to animal leather blending agricultural waste and recycled materials. Volume biker jackets are elevated in a spongy vegan leather, hand-treated to create a vintage feel.

Stella McCartney Winter 2024 Ready To Wear Collection – photo courtesy of Stella McCartney

U-shaped slits on moulded long-sleeved dresses and tailored skirts are paired with blazers in responsibly sourced wool. This is mirrored by deep necklines on black gowns and forest-friendly viscose taffeta mini dresses. Hourglass shapes come from tailoring and double-breasted moulded coats in speckled grey wool.

Stella McCartney Winter 2024 Ready To Wear Collection – photo courtesy of Stella McCartney

Circular lead-free crystal rivets and metallic snaps deliver elevated embellishment. Recyclable hammered aluminium sequins and lead-free crystal constructs form dresses and decorative elements on tailoring. Diamantés link satin vests at the bust and structure the halter of mini dresses, while handmade tassels give movement to vegan leather alternative jackets and evening essentials.

Directional knitwear includes hand-knit looping ropes in responsible alpaca yarn, hybrid jumpers fusing two knits into one and distressed separates. Rollnecks are a key outline of the collection, given bold shoulders in regenerated cashmere. Bouclé denim is cut from regenerative cotton. Jeans embellishments include silver popper side details, alongside studs and hammered aluminium sequins outlining chaps. Panels of chestnut tailoring fabric are encrusted into denim icons.

Stella McCartney Winter 2024 Ready To Wear Collection – photo courtesy of Stella McCartney

New Falabella bags are in regenerative cotton bouclé denim, caged in repurposed deadstock chains, embellished with lead-free crystal and painted with Airlite – a pioneering environmentally friendly technology that actively purifies the air. New is the Stella Studs oversized tote in vegan alternatives to leather and apple-based embossed croc. Footwear includes novel Ryder loafers with sculptural details and Elsa pointed pumps.