Summer 2025’s newest make-up trend – the Guava Girl Look – is all about warm, tropical tones reminiscent of guava’s succulent flesh.

Summer 2025’s newest make-up trend: the Guava Girl Look

The Guava Girl trend is lighting up TikTok and Pinterest with its fresh, sun-kissed vibe. Inspired by the tropical fruit’s vibrant pink-orange hues, this look blends dewy skin, a juicy blush on the cheeks, softly stained lips, and glossy highlights to create that effortless “just-off-the-beach” glow.

What is the Guava Girl look?

It’s all about warm, tropical tones reminiscent of guava’s succulent flesh—a perfect coral-pink mix. The style features moisturized, tinted skin, creamy guava blush tapped onto the apples of the cheeks, soft lip stains or gloss, and subtle green accents like a thin eyeliner or shimmer in the inner eye corner, echoing guava’s leafy skin.

Why it’s dominating summer 2025

Feel-good simplicity: Bright and fun without heavy layers, ideal for warm weather.

Universal warmth: Flattering on all skin tones, it creates a fresh, youthful flush.

Vitamin-C vibes: Guava extract is rich in antioxidants and brightening benefits, enhancing that healthy tropical glow.

How to get the look

Start with a light, hydrating base for a natural glow.

Apply creamy guava blush on the cheeks, blending softly toward the temples.

Use a guava-pink lip tint or balm, blending from the center outward, topped with clear gloss.

Optional: add soft green eyeliner or shimmer on your eyelids for a subtle leafy touch.

Finish with light mascara and natural brows to keep the look fresh.

Tips for every skin tone

Fair skin: cooler, berry undertones.

Medium/olive skin: vibrant peach-pinks.

Deep skin: rich, spicy pinks with orange intensity.

Why we love it

The Guava Girl trend celebrates effortless summer beauty—tropical, inclusive, and radiating a sunny, “kissed-by-the-sun” glow wherever you go.