Louis Vuitton Women's Fall Winter 2025 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

Louis VuittonWomen’s Fall-Winter 2025 Fashion Show Collection

Dior Fall Winter 2024-2025 Fashion Show - Photo courtesy of Dior

Dior autumn-winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear show

Prada Man Autumn Winter 2024 2025 Show- Photo Courtesy of Prada

Prada Man Autumn Winter 2024 2025 Show

Dolce & Gabbana Womenswear Spring Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana Spring-Summer 2025: Italian Beauty

Trendystyle | FASHION | Summer 2025’s newest make-up trend: the Guava Girl Look

Summer 2025’s newest make-up trend: the Guava Girl Look

Summer 2025’s newest make-up trend – the Guava Girl Look – is all about warm, tropical tones reminiscent of guava’s succulent flesh.

Photo of author
TRENDYSTYLE HONG KONG
Published on
Summer 2025’s newest make-up trend: the Guava Girl Look
Summer 2025’s newest make-up trend: the Guava Girl Look

The Guava Girl trend is lighting up TikTok and Pinterest with its fresh, sun-kissed vibe. Inspired by the tropical fruit’s vibrant pink-orange hues, this look blends dewy skin, a juicy blush on the cheeks, softly stained lips, and glossy highlights to create that effortless “just-off-the-beach” glow.

What is the Guava Girl look?

It’s all about warm, tropical tones reminiscent of guava’s succulent flesh—a perfect coral-pink mix. The style features moisturized, tinted skin, creamy guava blush tapped onto the apples of the cheeks, soft lip stains or gloss, and subtle green accents like a thin eyeliner or shimmer in the inner eye corner, echoing guava’s leafy skin.

Why it’s dominating summer 2025

  • Feel-good simplicity: Bright and fun without heavy layers, ideal for warm weather.
  • Universal warmth: Flattering on all skin tones, it creates a fresh, youthful flush.
  • Vitamin-C vibes: Guava extract is rich in antioxidants and brightening benefits, enhancing that healthy tropical glow.

How to get the look

  • Start with a light, hydrating base for a natural glow.
  • Apply creamy guava blush on the cheeks, blending softly toward the temples.
  • Use a guava-pink lip tint or balm, blending from the center outward, topped with clear gloss.
  • Optional: add soft green eyeliner or shimmer on your eyelids for a subtle leafy touch.
  • Finish with light mascara and natural brows to keep the look fresh.

Tips for every skin tone

  • Fair skin: cooler, berry undertones.
  • Medium/olive skin: vibrant peach-pinks.
  • Deep skin: rich, spicy pinks with orange intensity.

Why we love it

The Guava Girl trend celebrates effortless summer beauty—tropical, inclusive, and radiating a sunny, “kissed-by-the-sun” glow wherever you go.

More on Trendystyle.com.hk

CHANEL Fall-Winter 2025/26 Haute Couture Collection

NEW ON TRENDYSTYLE HONG KONG
Mihara Yasuhiro Spring Summer 2025 Fashion Show - Photo courtesy of Mihara Yasuhiro

Mihara Yasuhiro Spring Summer 2025

CHANEL SPRING-SUMMER 2025 HAUTE COUTURE SHOW - Photo copyright CHANEL

Chanel Spring-Summer 2025 Haute Couture collection

Giambattista Valli Spring Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Giambattista Valli

Giambattista Valli spring summer 2025. The weight of lightness

Dior Ready-to-Wear Autumn-Winter 2025-2026 Collection - Photo courtesy of Dior

Dior Ready-to-Wear Autumn-Winter 2025-2026 Collection

TRENDYSTYLE.COM.HK is a product of DOUBLESPEAK - Copyright © 2012 - 2025

Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited. You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content.

SERVICE

Home
Contact us
About us
Cookies & Privacy

MAGAZINE

Fashion
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fitness

NETWORK

Margherita.net
Trendystyle.net
Trendystyle.com.hk
Trendystyle.nl
Adversus.it
Adversus.nl
Adversus.com