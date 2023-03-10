STELLA McCARTNEY WINTER 2023

The Winter 2023 collection is about love – between mothers, daughters, sisters, nature, humans and animals. It is what Stella loves. Presented…

The Winter 2023 collection is about love – between mothers, daughters, sisters, nature, humans and animals. It is what Stella loves. Presented at the historic Manège de l’École Militaire, France’s oldest riding school, models wove through ponies provided by renowned horse whisperer and rescuer Jean-Francois Pignon.

Savile Row tailoring is seen in moulded, minimal silhouettes featuring exaggerated shoulders and nipping in at the waist on boyfriend blazers, tuxedo jackets and coating – with some in British checks, dipped in ginger tones. Peacoats and strong-shouldered skirt suits are crafted from luxurious, responsibly sourced wool. Coats sliced into double-breasted strapless dresses in camel and black are crafted in structured wool, while shrunken waistcoats are styled with blazers and banana trousers for modern takes on a three-piece suit.

Rope detailing on low-cut black all-in-ones and floor-skimming dresses reveal skin, referencing equestrian and bridle aesthetics. This horse moment continues with jacquards inspired by the patterns of Appaloosas, seen across plush floor-length coats in a thick, curly wool in black and white. Double-breasted, fully lined coats, scarves and cape sweaters in a hairy yarn feature a jacquard inspired by the earthy tones of Stella’s first horse, Harmony.

Photographic jacquard polo shirts feature Mary McCartney horse imagery. Pixelated rearing horse prints knit sets are given a contemporary compact feel in a forest-friendly viscose and wool blend. A ginger all-over horse print is seen on black compact knit polo and skirt sets, as well as a textural lipstick red horse blown up on the front of a black Fur Free Fur jumper. Quilted vegan Alter Mat double-breasted peacoats and knee-length skirts reference horse blankets.

A noughties nod is felt again in body chain jewellery, this time in tonal lipstick red and silver, alongside slim black drainpipe trousers embroidered with chains at the hips. Classic wash regenerative cotton denim is sliced with navy polyester tailoring, inserted around the edges of lightly frayed boyfriend trousers, jean jackets and floor-dusting skirts. Nostalgia for 90s British youth and music culture is seen in black and red double-faced jacquard tracksuits in recycled polyester yarn, alongside organic cotton jersey rugby jumpers with gold horse embroidery. Chevron colour-blocked cape jumpers in black, red and white Casentino wool are given a textured and brushed effect.

British regalia red is seen across moulded tailoring and coating, and Georgette dresses in forest-friendly viscose light sable. Tuxedo scarf, single-shouldered tops deliver an edgy take on evening glamour in vegan Alter Mat and forest-friendly viscose satin, styled over voluminous banana joggers.

Suits like toy guardsmen feature embroidery inspired by Hussar jacket fastenings, seen on cream cropped jackets in felt wool alongside shrunken waistcoats and low-rise, cigarette trousers. Jersey dresses feature rope detailing outlining cut-outs, bringing an elevated ease to evening wear. This continues with silver crystalline metal rope, encircling windows of skin on cut-out pieces.

The ready-to-wear collection finishes with organic minimal slips, a canvas for Linda McCartney’s photography on scarf-like panels in shades of ginger and lipstick red, with chiffon inserts, sequined blocks and vegan Alter Mat bras.

Minimal looks are paired with iconic Falabella bags featuring a variety of silver, gold and painted chains – acting almost like jewellery. Frayme totes in black, lipstick red and cruelty-free pony alongside S-Wave bags harmonise vegan luxury with pioneering material innovations and timeless craftsmanship.

Over-the-knee boots with Falabella chain details nod to riding boots, in lipstick red and Appaloosa prints. With moulded toe shapes similar to hooves, pumps are crafted in cheeky Fur Free Fur, crystals and chains. Menswear loafers come in white, black and Appaloosa, again with a Falabella chain.

Crafted from 89% responsible materials, it is Stella McCartney’s most conscious winter collection ever. Key new innovations include the first-ever luxury handbags crafted from MIRUM® – a plant-based, plastic-free and circular alternative to animal leather. S-Wave and Frayme bags are also rendered in crocodile-effect AppleSkin™️, made using apple waste from the food industry, alongside the inaugural Frayme Mylo™️ mycelium-based bag in white.