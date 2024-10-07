Issey Miyake Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Issey Miyake Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Stella McCartney Summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear - Photo courtesy of Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney Summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear

Paco Rabanne Fall winter 2023 Fashion show - Photo Courtesy of Paco Rabanne

Paco Rabanne Fall Winter 2023 Fashion show. Chasing Dreams

Issey Miyake Autumn Winter 2023 ⁄ 24 Collection: The Square And Beyond - Photo courtesy of Issey Miyake

Issey Miyake Autumn Winter 2023 ⁄ 24 Collection: The Square And Beyond

Trendystyle | FASHION | Alexander McQueen’s Spring Summer 2025 Collection: A Symphony of Tradition and Rebellion

Alexander McQueen’s Spring Summer 2025 Collection: A Symphony of Tradition and Rebellion

The Alexander McQueen Spring Summer 2025 fashion show presents a captivating blend of British sartorial traditions and avant-garde design

Photo of author
TRENDYSTYLE HONG KONG
Published on
Alexander McQueen Spring Summer 2025 Collection - Photo courtesy of Alexander McQueen
Alexander McQueen Spring Summer 2025 Collection – Photo courtesy of Alexander McQueen

The Alexander McQueen Spring Summer 2025 fashion show presents a captivating blend of British sartorial traditions and avant-garde design, skillfully marrying the brand’s rebellious spirit with refined craftsmanship.

Tailoring takes center stage, with a sharp focus on subverting classic British suiting. The collection’s defining silhouette is marked by the distinctive T-Bar, creating a bold and memorable visual impact. The designers have reimagined traditional forms, twisting and manipulating fabrics to create a sense of movement and urgency. Shoulders are pinched and raised, evoking a streetwise posture that seems to propel the wearer forward, capturing the dynamic energy of urban life.

Alexander McQueen Spring Summer 2025 Collection - Photo courtesy of Alexander McQueen
Alexander McQueen Spring Summer 2025 Collection – Photo courtesy of Alexander McQueen

Fabric manipulation is a key feature of the collection. Delicate materials like silk chiffon and organza are subjected to intense treatments – washed, shredded, and massaged – resulting in pieces that appear to be in a state of elegant deconstruction. This technique is particularly striking in the “banshee” embroidered silks, which combine various silk textures to create a hauntingly beautiful effect.

Alexander McQueen Spring Summer 2025 Collection - Photo courtesy of Alexander McQueen
Alexander McQueen Spring Summer 2025 Collection – Photo courtesy of Alexander McQueen

The color palette is predominantly restrained, focusing on ivory, silvered grey, and jet black. However, these neutral tones are punctuated by vibrant bursts of yellow and orange, adding a crepuscular glow to select pieces. This interplay of light and dark creates a visually arresting contrast throughout the collection.

Alexander McQueen Spring Summer 2025 Collection - Photo courtesy of Alexander McQueen
Alexander McQueen Spring Summer 2025 Collection – Photo courtesy of Alexander McQueen

Lace plays a significant role, with fine cobweb lace hand-stitched and integrated with brushed silk, creating an illusion of garments unraveling. This delicate approach is juxtaposed against more substantial elements, such as chain embroideries that trace the body’s contours, providing a sense of structure and fortification to the overall silhouette.

Alexander McQueen Spring Summer 2025 Collection - Photo courtesy of Alexander McQueen
Alexander McQueen Spring Summer 2025 Collection – Photo courtesy of Alexander McQueen

The collection also pays homage to British textile traditions, featuring lightweight wool mohair woven in British mills and crisp wool gabardine. Shirting traditions rooted in London’s Jermyn Street are cleverly reinterpreted, with compact cotton poplin fashioned into cursive collars finished to a fine point. Heritage checks appear in subverted scales, adding a contemporary twist to classic patterns.

Alexander McQueen Spring Summer 2025 Collection - Photo courtesy of Alexander McQueen
Alexander McQueen Spring Summer 2025 Collection – Photo courtesy of Alexander McQueen

Accessories complement the clothing beautifully. Bags feature classic curved silhouettes adorned with the signature T-bar and leather charms. Footwear ranges from sculptural Sparrow boots with upturned toes to sleek Flexion sneakers, while the Crow platforms incorporate traditional brogue detailing.

Alexander McQueen Spring Summer 2025 Collection - Photo courtesy of Alexander McQueen
Alexander McQueen Spring Summer 2025 Collection – Photo courtesy of Alexander McQueen

The jewelry collection draws inspiration from folklore, particularly objects associated with the banshee, including hairbrushes, combs, and trailing ‘found object’ chains. This adds an element of mystique and narrative depth to the overall presentation.

More on Trendystyle.com.hk

Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring Summer 2025 collection

NEW ON TRENDYSTYLE HONG KONG
Dolce & Gabbana Menswear Spring Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Italian Beauty: Dolce & Gabbana Men’s Spring-Summer 2025 Fashion Collection

CHANEL Fall-Winter 2024/25 Ready-to-wear collection - Photo courtesy of CHANEL

CHANEL Fall-Winter 2024/25 Ready-to-wear collection

FENDI Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of FENDI

FENDI Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025

Dolce & Gabbana Womenswear Spring Summer 2025 - Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana Spring-Summer 2025: Italian Beauty

TRENDYSTYLE.COM.HK is a product of DOUBLESPEAK - Copyright © 2012 - 2024

Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited. You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content.

SERVICE

Home
Contact us
About us
Cookies & Privacy

MAGAZINE

Fashion
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fitness

NETWORK

Margherita.net
Trendystyle.net
Trendystyle.com.hk
Trendystyle.nl
Adversus.it
Adversus.nl
Adversus.com