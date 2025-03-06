Issey Miyake Spring Summer 2025 Collection - Photo courtesy of Issey Miyake

Trendystyle | FASHION | Tom Ford Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026

Tom Ford Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026

A beginning is a new dance. You start by looking at your partner, acknowledging differences, exploring similarities, trying to find ways to match each other’s steps and

Tom Ford Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 - Photo courtesy of Tom Ford
Tom Ford Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 – Photo courtesy of Tom Ford

A beginning is a new dance. You start by looking at your partner, acknowledging differences, exploring similarities, trying to find ways to match each other’s steps and move harmoniously.

Entering the house that Mr Tom Ford built I was drawn to the man himself, whose personality reverberates through everything he envisioned. He is nightlife, I am the morning after: this is where our dance begins. Inside a chamber bathed in grey, with guests seated on plush benches, steamy mirrors all around bearing traces of the night before.

Private rooms, in clubs, are the mysterious places where things happen that not everyone can access. That unattainability is a distance that charms, fueling desire. TOM FORD is a world of desire. It lures and seduces.

To seduce means to bring someone close, drawing a gaze, enticing touch, stimulating senses, rewarding discovery with surprise and beauty.

Sensuality is the feeling of beauty. I welcomed my beauties here: the noble personalities embodying my idea of what makes an individual today. Their androgyny brings alive the vertical directness of what they wear, the ease of pure lines empowered by the full blast of color.

Colors of joy. Bright pastels that are fresh and uplifting, on suits and dresses as immediate as t-shirts; vivid hues that also glisten on the eyes as powdery eyeshadows.

Grey, and full black, stay, because they are in the personality of this house.

There is dignity in pureness, in taking away rather than decorating, in turning decoration into architectural shapes that complement or neatly accessorize the body. A T runs on heels, jewels, belts, like a hidden message.

The morning after all that’s unnecessary has been left behind. What remains is feelings, impressions and lips bleeding red that have been kissed for the whole night.

I believe in love

Haider

