Dior new Bandana Motif

Dior Bandana Motif from the Cruise 2023 Women collection – Photo courtesy of Dior

Dior is unveiling the Dior Bandana motif enhancing the looks of the Dior cruise 2023 collection, dreamed up by Maria Grazia Chiuri, in homage to Andalusian culture. This poetic design punctuated with fans and arabesques reinterprets with finesse the lace finishing of the beautifully airy dresses of Sevillian women.A flourish of red or black hearts provides an ultimate surprise on this print that adorns delicate creations – including silk twill shirts, cotton gabardines or Mitzah scarves – like a profusion of tender declarations. An invitation to celebrate the most genuine feelings.

