FENDI Couture Spring/Summer 2023 - Photo courtesy of FENDI

FENDI Couture Spring/Summer 2023

DIOR FALL 2022 SHOW IN SEOUL

DIOR FALL 2022 SHOW IN SEOUL

Stella McCartney Summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear - Photo courtesy of Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney Summer 2023 Ready-To-Wear

Maison Kitsuné ”Daytime Tails” in Collaboration with Olympia Le-Tan – Photo Alice Hawkins Courtesy of Maison Kitsuné

Maison Kitsuné ”Daytime Tails” with Olympia Le-Tan – Interview

Trendystyle | FASHION | Dior new Bandana Motif

Dior new Bandana Motif

Dior is unveiling the Dior Bandana motif enhancing the looks of the Dior cruise 2023 collection, dreamed up by Maria Grazia Chiuri, in homage to…

Photo of author
TRENDYSTYLE HONG KONG
Published on
Dior Bandana Motif from the Cruise 2023 Women collection - Photo courtesy of Dior
Dior Bandana Motif from the Cruise 2023 Women collection – Photo courtesy of Dior

Dior is unveiling the Dior Bandana motif enhancing the looks of the Dior cruise 2023 collection, dreamed up by Maria Grazia Chiuri, in homage to Andalusian culture. This poetic design punctuated with fans and arabesques reinterprets with finesse the lace finishing of the beautifully airy dresses of Sevillian women.A flourish of red or black hearts provides an ultimate surprise on this print that adorns delicate creations – including silk twill shirts, cotton gabardines or Mitzah scarves – like a profusion of tender declarations. An invitation to celebrate the most genuine feelings.

Dior Bandana Motif from the Cruise 2023 Women collection - Photo courtesy of Dior
Dior Bandana Motif from the Cruise 2023 Women collection – Photo courtesy of Dior
Dior Bandana Motif from the Cruise 2023 Women collection - Photo courtesy of Dior
Dior Bandana Motif from the Cruise 2023 Women collection – Photo courtesy of Dior

More on Trendystyle.com.hk

Miu Miu SS23 Advertising Campaign

No. 21 SPRING SUMMER 2023 WOMEN’S COLLECTION – THE LOVERS

NEW ON TRENDYSTYLE HONG KONG
The CHANEL Cruise 2022/23 show in Miami - Photo courtesy of CHANEL

The CHANEL Cruise 2022/23 show in Miami

Shine A Light: Miu Miu signals an electric new year

Shine A Light: Miu Miu signals an electric new year

PRADA Fall Winter 2022 2023 Menswear Show

PRADA Fall Winter 2022 2023 Menswear Show

Emporio Armani Men’s and Women’s Fall/Winter 2022 Collection

Emporio Armani Men’s and Women’s Fall/Winter 2022 Collection

TRENDYSTYLE.COM.HK is a product of DOUBLESPEAK PUBLISHING - Copyright © 2012 - 2023

Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited. You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content.

SERVICE

Home
Contact us
About us
Cookies & Privacy

MAGAZINE

Fashion
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fitness

NETWORK

Margherita.net
Trendystyle.net
Trendystyle.com.hk
Trendystyle.nl
Adversus.it
Adversus.nl
Adversus.com