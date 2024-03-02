Moschino woman fall winter 2024 2025 – Photo courtesy of Moschino

Obsessions and messages, unrepeatable fashion moments. For his debut as Creative Director of Moschino, Adrian Appiolaza pays tribute to the maison and its founder Franco Moschino, to its tradition of excellence and irony, to the essence of the brand. The Story represents the foundation for building a new language from an existing vocabulary.

An exploration of Moschino’s meaning that starts from known points. Taste and good taste, a beginning, a taste of what is to come. A collection founded on tailoring and craftsmanship, but also on gestures and original ideology. Today, the universal messages of peace and love that Franco Moschino used to send are still as relevant and current as they were in the past.

Moschino woman fall winter 2024 2025 – Photo courtesy of Moschino

In this fashion show they are reiterated to a new generation, with the same impact as in the past. Ironic and iconic, evocations of Franco Moschino’s universe form the basis of inspirations that are found in archival clothes that are not repurposed as they were, but revisited, reevaluated and rejuvenated.

Moschino woman fall winter 2024 2025 – Photo courtesy of Moschino

The proportions are totally reinvented, the making is reinterpreted, but their energy remains as it was originally. The archive is approached not as a repository of past ideas, but as a living, breathing. Franco is not a distant memory, but his spirit is present among us.

Moschino woman fall winter 2024 2025 – Photo courtesy of Moschino

Moschino woman fall winter 2024 2025 – Photo courtesy of Moschino

The clothes are designed following a sartorial language, classics with a twist: the trench coat, the scarf, the denim, the tailored suit, lingerie, pearls, a tie. They are subverted and inverted, tested to become something else. They are accompanied by Franco’s characteristic aesthetic equivocations. His trompe l’oeil and his wiles are in constant contradiction with elitism and snobbish values. The question marks are emblems of an insistent questioning of meaning at the heart of every work that bears his name.

Moschino woman fall winter 2024 2025 – Photo courtesy of Moschino

His distinctive fashion vocabulary represents the identity of this fashion house. These were his obsessions, now they become Adrian Appiolaza’s. At the heart of this collection is a reflection on the soul of Moschino. Cheerfulness, irreverence, surprising originality. And, above all, joy.