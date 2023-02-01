Miu Miu SS23 Advertising Campaign – Photo courtesy of Miu Miu

What is the function of fashion? And where is its place in life? The Miu Miu Spring/Summer campaign and the ready-to-wear collection pose and attempt to answer such questions. In so doing, both also illustrate the profound affect wardrobe may have on human existence as an endlessly life enhancing form of self-expression.

Photographed by Zoe Ghertner, the story is an exploration of character starring cross-disciplinary talent including Ever Anderson Achol Ayor, Emma Corrin, Kendall Jenner, Esther McGregor, Quintessa Swindell, Karolin Wolter and Lim Yoona. They are united in their courage and desire to challenge convention and in their distinctive beauty and sense of style.

Miu Miu SS23 Advertising Campaign – Photo courtesy of Miu Miu

They are wearing a collection that plays on by now iconic Miu Miu thematics: versions and subversions of uniform; the reproportioning of wardrobe archetypes including tailored jackets, shorts, trousers, skirts and shirts; references to sportswear and utilitarian outerwear embellished with oversized patch pockets, here re-imagined in silks and in a muted colour palette. The flip-flop sandal becomes a studiously strange hybrid sock boot. Looks are layered – an indication of the complexity of the people wearing them.

Miuccia Prada has continuously searched for contemporary notions of appeal and allure in clothing. For all its rarefied understanding and acknowledgement of the importance of fashion, there is a humanity at play here that affords the freedom to be as serious or as playful, as fragile or as powerful and as dressed up or as understated as, at any given time, we may wish to be.

Talent: Ever Anderson, Achol Ayor, Emma Corrin, Kendall Jenner, Esther McGregor, Quintessa Swindell, Karolin Wolter and Lim Yoona Stylist: Lotta Volkova

Photography: Zoe Ghertner