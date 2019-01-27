Fendi Celebrates St. Valentine’s Day With The New Fashion Jewelry Line Spring/Summer 2019

FENDI’s Fashion Jewelry blossoms on St. Valentine’s day, giving life to a new feminine and cutting-edge collection of accessories for lovers all over the world.

A retro jewelry feeling pervades the Collection shown on the Women’s Spring/Summer 2019 catwalk, featuring a wide range of handcrafted chockers, ear-cuffs and rings that showcase the Maison’s exclusive craftsmanship and meticulous attention for details.

A feminine flower décor, created through a special vitreous enameling technique, appears in orange, fuchsia, water green and royal blue and adds a romantic twist to the collection. The enamel is applied through several layers into metal cells; in this way, light can shine and colours result transparent and translucent, almost recalling the stained-glass of ancient cathedrals.

Expressing FENDI’s dualism, all the Collection combines pop colours with an antique-gold finish that infuses the collection with a vintage feeling.

Must have accessory of the season, the ear-cuff is presented also in a sparkling version in brass metal embellished by micro-paved zircons, merging femininity with a cool attitude. Available in various shades – from emerald green and light blue with gold to orange and fuchsia with palladium – and sizes – small, medium and large –, the crystal ear-cuffs are perfect to be mix and matched or worn all together for a real fashion statement.

With their romantic yet edgy allure, every piece of the Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Jewelry Collection is a real declaration of love.

Discover and fall in love with the new Fashion Jewelry Collection, available in FENDI boutiques worldwide and on fendi.com starting from February 2019.