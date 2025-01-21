An expression of instinct. The Fall/Winter 2025 menswear collection by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons explores human nature, basic instincts, as

Prada Fall/Winter 2025 Menswear Show – Unbroken Instincts – Photo courtesy of Prada

An expression of instinct. The Fall/Winter 2025 menswear collection by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons explores human nature, basic instincts, as a tool for fundamental human creativity. Unlearned reactions, automatic responses. Primitive urges.

Romance shapes the collection – but it is the premise of romance as a movement, the elevation of emotion and passion above the rational. Contrived decisions are abandoned in favor of the truth and honesty of spontaneous choice. In the instinctual, a new sophistication and an intimate, savage elegance can be discovered.

Prada Fall/Winter 2025 Menswear Show – Unbroken Instincts – Photo courtesy of Prada

Prada Fall/Winter 2025 Menswear Show – Unbroken Instincts – Photo courtesy of Prada

Unpremeditated contrasts result in unexpected and seductive combinations – clothing a body through instinct, unbroken by constraint of reason. In dress, this leads to an urge for security, for intimacy. Cinematic references provoke universal memories, impulsively recalled.

Prada Fall/Winter 2025 Menswear Show – Unbroken Instincts – Photo courtesy of Prada

Natural and immediate gestures reflect our raw humanity. Shearling becomes a layer of sensual security, worn inside and out, and knitwear is adorned with metal symbols without specific meaning, like amulets – in a way, protecting us.

Prada Fall/Winter 2025 Menswear Show – Unbroken Instincts – Photo courtesy of Prada

Prada Fall/Winter 2025 Menswear Show – Unbroken Instincts – Photo courtesy of Prada

The show space by AMO transforms the Fondazione Prada’s Deposito in another exploration of contrast. A raw industrial metal structure collides against tactile carpet, originally designed by Catherine Martin, the presence of each shifting and enriching our perception of the other. Within, a series of levels divide the space, contradicting the scale of the monumental hall, the shifting lighting and atmosphere echoing filmic scenes.

Prada Fall/Winter 2025 Menswear Show – Unbroken Instincts – Photo courtesy of Prada

Evoking intimacies – the closeness of a club – these become representative of places for the most direct of human instincts, our need to come together.