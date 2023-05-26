An island… Isola Bella, framed by Lake Maggiore, has harboured the legends of the Borromeo family for several centuries. The Louis Vuitton 2024 Cruise Collection docks at this palace on the water, where mysterious gardens bloom in infinite foliage

A country: Italy

A place: Lake Maggiore

A location: Isola Bella

An island… Isola Bella, framed by Lake Maggiore, has harboured the legends of the Borromeo family for several centuries. The Louis Vuitton 2024 Cruise Collection docks at this palace on the water, where mysterious gardens bloom in infinite foliage.

A botanical Cruise… The paradox is a joyful one, rousing dreamy stylistic interpretations.

A Cruise that gives rise to contemporary tales, populated by drifting creatures that abandon aquatic dwellings for the discovery of terrestrial wonders.

The Cruise 2024 collection is a narrative of transformation. Sartorial characters that renew themselves, each in contact with the other.

A to and fro between the familiar and the singular, the ordinary towards the extraordinary.

