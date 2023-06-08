Saint Laurent Men’s Winter 2023 2024 - Photo Courtesy of Saint Laurent

With LV By The Pool, Louis Vuitton proposes a total lifestyle collection dedicated to travel through the summer season

TRENDYSTYLE HONG KONG
LOUIS VUITTON LV BY THE POOL © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
The Maison’s heritage shifts into holiday mode; classic and new creations capture a fresh approach to destination dressing and living. A relaxed wardrobe adapted for seaside and city, the collection also comprises a wide range of Louis Vuitton’s métiers such as ready-to-wear, bags, silks, shoes, sunglasses, jewellery and accessories – all suited to getaways near and far.

Imagine strolling the streets of Lisbon, daydreaming by the side of a pool or feeling the warmth of sand underfoot: not a single point of departure, but several. These play out primarily through various animations of the Monogram, each with a summery look and an artistic spirit. The mosaic pattern that appears throughout – from a watercolour effect on swimwear and silk squares to graphic arrangements on beach towels and pillows – draws inspiration from Portuguese Azulejos tiles in tones of blue that also evoke open skies and ocean depths.

Ready-to-wear leans towards casual sophistication – at once travel-friendly and versatile. Crochet pieces lightly skim the body with instant allure, while knit layers express carefree ease and pair with swimwear.

Highlighting the tiled Monogram, jersey pieces are light and feminine, just as skirts, shorts and dresses span a range of silhouettes. Looks in black and white remain a timeless expression of dressed-down elegance. Cover-ups including caftans and pareos are essential for vacations, whereas additional outerwear and separates bridge the season no matter how the days are spent.

A selection of the Maison’s signature bags – Speedy, Keepall, Métis and NéoNoé – interpret the enlarged Monogram animation, which is contrasted with trim in the mosaic pattern. On a cream base of coated canvas, shades of blue, rose and beige bring novelty to the Maison’s iconic motif. A new raffia-like material enhanced with Monogram embroidery, crafted from natural cotton, offers a supple texture for bags, shoes and accessories. High-end models are also adorned with summery details: Twist is crafted from a crochet material showcasing a colourful flower pattern while Capucines is revisited in an elevated natural rattan and an enchanting tweed. Coussin is embellished with a delicate braided silk scarf on the chain.

For a complete look, LV By The Pool includes shoe styles that capture the essence of getaway chic. The LV Isola mule arrives as a new icon – recognisable for its crafted LV circle up top and the tile motif around the sole. Meanwhile Starboard platform sandals and slip-ons stand out for their mix of natural cotton, embroidery and espadrille soles. Hats span classic to novelty, whether a leather sandal or the LV Croisière crochet bucket hat with eye-catching embroidery.
A range of striking sunglasses boast timeless shapes in seasonal shades of pink and blue.

Beyond being highly wearable, the collection also speaks to the Louis Vuitton way of life. A Monogram print hammock, folding chair and beach racquet set are among the items elevating leisure time, while a new tablewear range in Porcelaine de Limoges underscores a respect for fine craftmanship. As a 360-degree offer, the collection transcends holiday time, furthering the pleasures of travel while making a veritable, visual splash.

