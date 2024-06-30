2024 Dioriviera Collection

Paying tribute(s) to venturing away and the eternal dreams of travel cultivated by Christian Dior, the Dioriviera collection conceived by Maria Grazia Chiuri is reinvented through new models infused with infinitely joyful energy.
One of the House’s everlasting symbols, Toile de Jouy is celebrated in two unprecedented versions, by turns sketching luxuriant nature or a constellation of suns.
Named Toile de Jouy Sauvage and Toile de Jouy Soleil, they unfurl in a palette of bewitching, vibrant shades, from navy to coral, via water green, powder pink and lemon.
These emblematic motifs in bright hues flourish on a series of dresses, skirts, blouses and tops, composing a seasonal wardrobe imbued with freshness and spontaneity.
The Lady D-Lite and Dior Book Tote bags feature the fascinating prints, also reinterpreted in wicker on the Lady D-Joy.
Dior Maison’s summer essentials, including yoga mats, parasols and deckchairs, are an invitation to an exquisitely gentle way of life, tinged with farniente and lightness.