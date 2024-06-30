Paying tribute(s) to venturing away and the eternal dreams of travel cultivated by Christian Dior, the Dioriviera collection conceived by Maria Grazia Chiuri

2024 Dioriviera Collection – Photo courtesy of Dior

Paying tribute(s) to venturing away and the eternal dreams of travel cultivated by Christian Dior, the Dioriviera collection conceived by Maria Grazia Chiuri is reinvented through new models infused with infinitely joyful energy.

One of the House’s everlasting symbols, Toile de Jouy is celebrated in two unprecedented versions, by turns sketching luxuriant nature or a constellation of suns.

2024 Dioriviera Collection – Photo courtesy of Dior

2024 Dioriviera Collection – Photo courtesy of Dior

Named Toile de Jouy Sauvage and Toile de Jouy Soleil, they unfurl in a palette of bewitching, vibrant shades, from navy to coral, via water green, powder pink and lemon.

2024 Dioriviera Collection – Photo courtesy of Dior

These emblematic motifs in bright hues flourish on a series of dresses, skirts, blouses and tops, composing a seasonal wardrobe imbued with freshness and spontaneity.

2024 Dioriviera Collection – Photo courtesy of Dior

2024 Dioriviera Collection – Photo courtesy of Dior

2024 Dioriviera Collection – Photo courtesy of Dior

The Lady D-Lite and Dior Book Tote bags feature the fascinating prints, also reinterpreted in wicker on the Lady D-Joy.

2024 Dioriviera Collection – Photo courtesy of Dior

2024 Dioriviera Collection – Photo courtesy of Dior

Dior Maison’s summer essentials, including yoga mats, parasols and deckchairs, are an invitation to an exquisitely gentle way of life, tinged with farniente and lightness.