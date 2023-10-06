Valentino L’École Spring Summer 2024

Street style looks at Dior during the Paris Fashion Week Summer 2024 - Photo Charlotte Mesman

The Valentino École collection by Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli serves to highlight the body, in a celebration of femininity and humanity

The body, representative of freedom; the female body, emblematic of emancipation. The Valentino École collection by Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli serves to highlight the body, in a celebration of femininity and humanity. A reflection of an ideology, an expression of intimacy and individuality, the result  conveys a fundamentally feminist aim – independence of the  body  from  the  male  gaze or societal expectation, an agency. Comfort in one’s own skin.

Nakedness is presented as a natural state,  rather  than  a means  of  provocation – an assertion of the liberation at the core  of creation. Fashion  is made  to clothe the  body, yet here it enters  into  a rapport, an essential exchange between the garment and the woman within, aiming to transform our perceptions of the nude. Eschewing notions of sexuality  and exploding cliches of glamour,  the collection explores a personal sensuality, a vital interrelationship of cloth and body.

Skin itself  becomes a fabric  – skirts are abbreviated, both  revelatory and permitting dynamic movement, while  bold  cuts  open  windows onto  the  body,  allowing form  to  be  reconsidered. A  new  technique, named  by Valentino, Altorilievo (High Relief), sculpts fabric  into  apparently seamless three-dimensions, creating naturalistic forms  – Baroque  foliage, fruit, flowers and  animals  – that  frame  the  naked  body, our natural state. More naked than clothed, this technique is a form of honoring the woman – built around the body, she becomes an active  participant in its  design. Elaborate yet simple,  the decoration creates structure, their  silhouettes entirely determined by the body- here simultaneously clothed and unclothed. Prints executed in grisaille echo these forms, fabric  sliced away to reveal flesh.

Simplicity- t-shirt, shirt, jeans, honest garments marked by their direct engagement with the body. Tailoring is proposed in cotton poplin, its hand and structure softened, a reflection of feminine curves. There is a gentleness, a tenderness and care. T-shirts can become precious, proposed in silk, elongated and draped in evening  gowns,  preciously embroidered. Linen  and raw silk excite  the  touch,  in an innately  personal dynamic- for the woman wearing them, alone.

Accessories underscore the  relationship between fashion  and  a woman,  her  freedom: shoes  are low, grounded, engaged with  the body  and facilitating movement. The Valentino  Garavani VLogo  Moon  bag, supple and malleable, molds itself to the form of the body, the elliptical ‘V’ chain wrapping the wrist, fusing woman and garment. It is offered in double calf, pliant and relaxed.

