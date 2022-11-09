Maison Kitsuné ”Daytime Tails” with Olympia Le-Tan – Interview

Maison Kitsuné ”Daytime Tails” in Collaboration with Olympia Le-Tan – Photo Alice Hawkins Courtesy of Maison Kitsuné

An invitation to a special house party, dress code: feisty. For her follow-up collaboration with Maison Kitsuné, designer Olympia Le-Tan has imagined a collection as suited to lounging around as living it up. Channeling moods of both restlessness and release, the collection comprises clothes that deliver more than wearability; they become expressions of a good time.

Naturally, at this house, the Kitsuné Fox plays host. Look no further than the season’s illustrations by New York artist Aurel Schmidt, whose meticulous drawings are at once amusing and twisted in nature. Here, she depicts our Iconic Fox carousing with various surprise guests including a cockroach and a rat.

These lively scenes appear on core jersey pieces and as an all-over print on pajama-style separates, sending the message that even household pests like to party. This comes through in the corresponding campaign, photographed by Alice Hawkins, that depicts a crew of friends finding ways to dress up and entertain themselves.

We asked Olympia Le-Tan to tell us something more about this new collection, which will be available online at maisonkitsune.com, at Maison Kitsuné boutiques as well as selected retailers on November 16th 2022.

Olympia Le-Tan Interview

How is the collaboration between you and Maison Kitsuné born? What makes this collaboration between designer Olympia Le-Tan and Maison Kitsuné a winning combination?

Olympia Le-Tan: It was born with friendship. Gildas, Masaya (founders of Maison Kitsuné) and I have been friends for a very long time. We’ve always mutually admired each other. We have similar interests and taste. My point of view is probably a little more naughty and girly which adds a new point of view and hopefully makes it a winning combination!

Maison Kitsuné ”Daytime Tails” in Collaboration with Olympia Le-Tan – Illustration by Aurel Schmidt Courtesy of Maison Kitsuné

“Even household pests like to party” is the concept for the new collection which goes under the name of DAYTIME TAILS. This is a very original concept. Please tell us more about the idea behind this collection. Can you give us some insight in the ‘genesis’ of this new collection?

Olympia Le-Tan: The original theme of the collection was “couch to club”, it was designed at the time when we were all cozying up at home but desperate to go out again, so it then turned into a house party where you make yourself look glamorous in your cozy clothes. The pests got invited when we asked Aurel Schmidt to design a print for the collection. She added a fox to her latest pastel series where she is having fun with rats, roaches and other unusual friends…

How much, but most of all what of Olympia Le-Tan is to be found in DAYTIME TAILS?

Olympia Le-Tan: All of it is a mix of Olympia and Kitsuné! Pink is always my signature color. So, I guess there’s that!

What is the key item, and your personal favorite, in this new collection?

Olympia Le-Tan: I’m obsessed with Aurel’s picnic scene, so any item with that on it, I love. Especially the ashtray!

About the collection: Among the key groupings: a reworked Liberty motif in olive green applied to smocked shirtdresses and woven button[1]front tops; workwear coats in versatile Moleskine; and classic cardigans and jumpers – some in fisherman knit, others placed with jacquard graphics – in soft shades of blush, sea foam and powder blue. Often, the pieces are layered nonchalantly to create ensembles that convey cozy cool.

An additional statement print features collaged vintage black and white photos that pay homage to Harajuku youth culture from the 1970s. On a jacket trimmed with faux fur, the effect is bold and original. Accessories are a strong part of this collaboration, as unisex tote bags, trainers, small leather goods and assorted lifestyle trinkets make the ideal backdrop for the season’s prints. A selection of soft wool scarves and beanies can be added to any look, whether staying in or heading out. Never leave the couch; get up and dance; go straight from bed to a social occasion. These hybrid looks from Maison Kitsuné and designer Olympia Le-Tan bring an offbeat dimension to daily style.