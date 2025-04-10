Tod’s Women’s Spring-Summer 2025 runway show – Photo courtesy of Tod’s

Tod’s celebrates Artisanal Intelligence, valuing the individual and reminding us that, beyond any innovation, behind every product lies the knowledge and hands of its creator. Craftsmanship and the excellence of Made in Italy values, which have always been essential to Tod’s, constantly engage in dialogue with research and experimentation.

Tod’s Women’s Spring-Summer 2025 runway show – Photo courtesy of Tod’s

These values are expressed through the work of artist Lorenzo Quinn, renowned for his monumental sculptures of hands in plaster: two hands gripping crossed leather bands, symbolising craftsmanship excellence and Italian know-how, which have been created for the Tod’s Women’s Spring-Summer 2025 runway show.

Tod’s Women’s Spring-Summer 2025 runway show – Photo courtesy of Tod’s

For Tod’s Summer 2025, Creative Director Matteo Tamburini presents a collection inspired by a journey along the Mediterranean coast, where tradition meets discreet luxury and functionality, emblems of the Italian lifestyle. Premium materials and sophisticated craftsmanship create a relaxed wardrobe in shapes and volumes that embody timeless elegance, accompanying the Tod’s woman in her daily life.

Tod’s Women’s Spring-Summer 2025 runway show – Photo courtesy of Tod’s

The iconic trench coat, in cotton and in leather, takes on new fluid volumes in various lengths, while the windbreaker comes in resin-coated cotton or ultra-light nappa leather. Jackets and shirts in melange crepe bring to life tailored pieces, such as the suit pairing a cropped jacket with slim trousers in different shades. The palette focuses on natural tones, inspired by stone, sand, bronze, and the vibrant colours of Italian landscapes: the green of the meadows, the blue of the sea, and the red of the earth.

Tod’s Women’s Spring-Summer 2025 runway show – Photo courtesy of Tod’s

The iconic Gommino shoe remains a highlight of the collection in the “glove” model, where a series of rings combine to create a new signature detail, in a rich crafted leather version, entirely hand­ woven. The clog version is available in brushed and premium leathers. The sandal range features the “Barretta” accessory, where a slim metal band enriches the quintessential summer footwear.

Tod’s Women’s Spring-Summer 2025 runway show – Photo courtesy of Tod’s

Saddlery-inspired craftsmanship and exclusive materials define the handbag collection. The Di Bag Folio family, also available in a Hobo version in brushed calfskin, is joined by the Di Bag Swing, which features bronze and ochre tones. Tod’s new signature detail is in the Barretta models which are enhanced by a slim metal band which are included on the shoulder and bucket bag versions, evoking a feeling of lightness and simplicity.