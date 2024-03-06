N21 Fall/Winter 2023-24 Collection - Photo Courtesy of N21

N21 Fall Winter 2023 2024 Collection

Dior. The Fall 2023 Collection in Mumbai - Photo courtesy of Dior

Dior. The Fall 2023 Collection in Mumbai

Street style looks at Dior during the Paris Fashion Week Summer 2024 - Photo Charlotte Mesman

Street style looks at Dior during the Paris Fashion Week Summer 2024

Ermanno Scervino Fall Winter 2023 2024 - Photo Courtesy of Ermanno Scervino

Ermanno Scervino Fall Winter 2023 2024

Trendystyle | FASHION | Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Show

Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Show

A special collection that, while situated in the seasonality of Fall-Winter 2024-2025, also bears witness to a decade of fashion

Photo of author
TRENDYSTYLE HONG KONG
Published on
Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall-Winter 2024 Fashion Show Collection. Having embarked on a ten-year adventure with Louis Vuitton, Nicolas Ghesquière considers the journey in retrospect, with memory as the guide for imagination. In this exploration of introspection, memories resurface as a stratification of emotions, reflections, and references…

A special collection that, while situated in the seasonality of Fall-Winter 2024-2025, also bears witness to a decade of fashion. In this creative journey, it’s all about charting the right course, following one’s own North Star, the curious traveler’s essential compass.

Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

A stylistic North Star that indicates the right direction and lights the way. Here, it ensures the constancy of a vocabulary compiled over ten years as the designer draws on his own intertextuality to explore different horizons. One detects a tinge of earlier affinities, felicitous imprints of beloved garments, and affection for a gesture, a cut or an embroidery.

Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

The imagination absorbs it all. What is familiar is renewed. Every tomorrow is a new day… The Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection is being presented in the Cour Carrée at the Louvre, an iconic venue for Louis Vuitton shows and the place where Nicolas Ghesquière presented his first collection exactly ten years ago, on March 5th, 2014.

Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

Once again, the set has been conceived by the artist Philippe Parreno in collaboration with film production designer James Chinlund, as well as a soundscape by sound designer Nicolas Becker.

Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved
Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall Winter 2024 Show © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

More on Trendystyle.com.hk

Moschino woman fall winter 2024 2025

CHANEL Fall-Winter 2024/25 Ready-to-wear collection

NEW ON TRENDYSTYLE HONG KONG
Tod's Women's Collection Spring Summer 2024 - Photo courtesy of Tod's

Tod’s Women’s Collection Spring Summer 2024

Dior Woman Ready-to-Wear Autumn-Winter 2023-2024 Collection - Photo Courtesy of Dior

Dior Woman Ready-to-Wear Autumn-Winter 2023-2024 Collection

Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2024 - Photo Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2024: Dark Romance and Anatomical Artistry

MEN’S SPRING-SUMMER 2024 FASHION SHOW © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

LOUIS VUITTON MEN’S SPRING-SUMMER 2024 FASHION SHOW

TRENDYSTYLE.COM.HK is a product of DOUBLESPEAK - Copyright © 2012 - 2024

Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited. You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content.

SERVICE

Home
Contact us
About us
Cookies & Privacy

MAGAZINE

Fashion
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fitness

NETWORK

Margherita.net
Trendystyle.net
Trendystyle.com.hk
Trendystyle.nl
Adversus.it
Adversus.nl
Adversus.com