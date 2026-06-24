The collection is infused with hand-spun textures, embellishments inspired by the sea and the bohemian spirit of surf culture. Through the savoir-faire of Louis Vuitton

LOUIS VUITTON MEN’S SPRING-SUMMER 2027 SHOW © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

The wave is the great equaliser. On coasts around the world, the same impulse draws people towards the tide, towards the monumental force of water and the rebalancing rhythm of the ride. Guided by surfing as a way of life that transcends culture and creed, the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring-Summer 2027 Collection embraces the sea and the shore as places of universal belonging.

Water runs through the show as a symbol of life, opportunity and a connection to nature. As the moon, the maker of waves, appears in the Parisian evening sky, the collection rises from a great wave that speaks to the sense of equilibrium shared by the surfing community and the world it moves through.

LOUIS VUITTON MEN’S SPRING-SUMMER 2027 SHOW © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

The surfer and the dandy

Shaped by the coast and the ocean, the surfer’s dress codes are rooted in travel, performance and craft. Drawing a parallel between these values and those of the dandy that sits at the heart of the House, Men’s Creative Director Pharrell Williams reinforces his signature silhouette of unconventional elegance and easy sophistication.

The collection is infused with hand-spun textures, embellishments inspired by the sea and the bohemian spirit of surf culture. Through the savoir-faire of Louis Vuitton, heritage and durability become a technical expression of tailoring created for a globetrotting dandy suspended between the city and the surf.

LOUIS VUITTON MEN’S SPRING-SUMMER 2027 SHOW © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

Textures shaped by the sea

Technical wetsuits enter into dialogue with tailoring fabrics infused with performance. The archetypes and materials of the surfer’s everyday wardrobe, with their weathered, timeworn and repaired appearance, are transformed through the artisanal alchemy of Louis Vuitton.

LOUIS VUITTON MEN’S SPRING-SUMMER 2027 SHOW © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

Through Pharrell Williams’ continuing exploration of trompe l’oeil, familiar textures, shapes and wardrobe staples are elevated through craftsmanship to create optical illusions revealed by touch. Symbols of the sea are brought to life through painstaking handwork, while graphics inspired by surf culture, from acid colours to chequerboard motifs, also pay tribute to skateboarding, a lasting influence on the Men’s Creative Director.

A world of waves

LOUIS VUITTON MEN’S SPRING-SUMMER 2027 SHOW © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

Parked among the dunes of the show, a silver camper is reimagined through the fluid and future-facing design language of Pharrell Williams. Like a drop held within the natural landscape, the glass habitat places the surfer in direct contact with the elements that shape a nomadic life guided by waves.

A cinematic prelude stars surfers Mikey February and Julian Wilson, while guests in Paris are greeted by the roar of the great wave. The musical crash of falling water meets an epic soundtrack of new productions recorded in Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton studio alongside the creation of the collection.

LOUIS VUITTON MEN’S SPRING-SUMMER 2027 SHOW © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

The show unfolds as a hyper-sensorial staging that is distinct to the Louis Vuitton Men’s universe: the dandy experience.

A commitment to reef restoration

LOUIS VUITTON MEN’S SPRING-SUMMER 2027 SHOW © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

Inspired by the collection, Louis Vuitton supports Coral Gardeners as part of its Regeneration 2030 sustainability roadmap to further reef restoration efforts in French Polynesia. The initiative will support the out-planting of 1,000 corals in the Tiaia restoration site and help restore 250 square metres of reef habitat in 2026.