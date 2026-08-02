IM MEN Spring Summer 2027: In Praise of Bamboo Shadows

With Spring Summer 2027, In Praise of Bamboo Shadows, IM MEN transforms the quiet beauty of bamboo shadows into

IM MEN Spring Summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Issey Miyake

With Spring Summer 2027, In Praise of Bamboo Shadows, IM MEN transforms the quiet beauty of bamboo shadows into a collection where light, movement and layered silhouettes take centre stage. Presented on June 25, 2026, at Césure, a cultural venue in Paris’s 5th arrondissement, the collection explores how fleeting shadows, transparency and texture can be translated into clothing.

IM MEN Spring Summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Issey Miyake

The collection draws its inspiration from East Asian decorative arts featuring bamboo motifs, discovered during a visit to the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris. Mist-covered bamboo forests depicted in ink wash paintings and the intricate patterns created through the paper stencils used in katazome kimono dyeing become the foundation of a collection that transforms their enigmatic atmosphere and quiet elegance into a contemporary expression.

IM MEN Spring Summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Issey Miyake

The show’s scenography reflects the same vision. An imaginary landscape of black bamboo and shadows, layered with translucent veils and blurred figures, creates an ever-changing setting where depth and movement unfold throughout the presentation. This sense of layering and fluidity is echoed in the garments themselves.

IM MEN Spring Summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Issey Miyake

Throughout the collection, IM MEN combines traditional Japanese craftsmanship with innovative materials. Prints inspired by bamboo shadows are created using the ironaki dyeing technique on fabrics woven from bamboo fibres and organic cotton, while lightweight nylon, hand-dyed denim, three-dimensional jacquards and hand-pleated textiles reinterpret the structure, rhythm and natural forms of bamboo. The silhouettes range from generous, enveloping volumes to softly draped shapes, highlighting movement, depth and lightness.

IM MEN Spring Summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Issey Miyake

Accessories continue the story. The CHIMAKI LEATHER BAG takes its inspiration from the traditional chimaki wrapped in bamboo leaves, while SORTIE VEILED, developed as part of the ISSEY MIYAKE FOOT project in collaboration with ASICS, encloses the shoe’s structural elements beneath a single continuous layer of fabric. The result preserves the comfort and freedom of movement of a sneaker while integrating naturally into everyday life.

IM MEN Spring Summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Issey Miyake

With In Praise of Bamboo Shadows, IM MEN demonstrates how a fleeting natural phenomenon can become a complete design vision. Shadow, texture and movement come together in a collection that blends traditional inspiration with contemporary construction, creating an understated elegance that feels constantly in motion.