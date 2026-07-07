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Trendystyle | FASHION | Chanel Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture collection

Chanel Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture collection

Fashion has always been a powerful storyteller, but for Chanel’s Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture collection, the narrative takes centre stage

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Chanel Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture collection - Copyright CHANEL
Chanel Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture collection – Copyright CHANEL

Fashion has always been a powerful storyteller, but for Chanel’s Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture collection, the narrative takes centre stage. Under the creative direction of Matthieu Blazy, the House presents a collection that blurs the line between imagination and everyday life, inviting garments to speak with the same quiet magic as the stories that inspired them.

The starting point is both intimate and deeply personal. Blazy reflects on a small volume discovered in Gabrielle Chanel’s library, Les Fées, Contes des Contes, and imagines what might happen if the savoir-faire of the Haute Couture ateliers could create clothing that unfolds like the pages of a fairy tale. That idea becomes the heart of the collection, where each look carries its own story while remaining firmly connected to the lives of the women who wear it.

Chanel Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture collection - Copyright CHANEL
Chanel Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture collection – Copyright CHANEL

Throughout the collection, familiar fairy tales provide moments of inspiration. References to Jack and the Beanstalk and Goldilocks and the Three Bears appear not as literal costumes but as subtle details woven into exceptional craftsmanship. Fantasy and practicality exist side by side, allowing the dreamlike and the wearable to coexist with effortless ease.

Chanel Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture collection - Copyright CHANEL
Chanel Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture collection – Copyright CHANEL

At the core of every silhouette is the remarkable expertise of Chanel’s Haute Couture ateliers. The precision of the tailleur, the fluidity of the flou and the meticulous work of the galon atelier come together with the craftsmanship of the artisans at le19M, whose skills span fabric-making, embroidery, pleating, hat-making, goldsmithing and shoemaking. Traditional techniques and fresh perspectives meet naturally, creating garments that honour the House’s heritage while embracing new ways of thinking and making.

Chanel Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture collection - Copyright CHANEL
Chanel Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture collection – Copyright CHANEL

The opening look immediately introduces this dialogue between reality and fantasy. A Chanel suit crafted in guipure recalls the image of magical beans, while layers of delicate silk mousseline bring a sense of lightness and transparency. The model carries a copy of Les Fées, Contes des Contes, linking Gabrielle Chanel’s personal library directly to the collection’s creative world.

Chanel Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture collection - Copyright CHANEL
Chanel Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture collection – Copyright CHANEL

Storytelling continues through carefully imagined details. A vine appears to climb the heel of a shoe. A minaudière takes the form of a sleeping bear. Buttons seem to evolve from duckling to swan. Yet some of the most meaningful elements remain hidden from view. Painted silk linings become private pleasures, while the interior of a garment can feel almost like an intimate conversation between the piece and its wearer. Haute Couture reveals itself not only on the outside but also in the quiet relationship between the maker, the garment and the body.

Chanel Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture collection - Copyright CHANEL
Chanel Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture collection – Copyright CHANEL

The inside of each creation becomes a place where memories and everyday objects are gathered. Notes, charms and treasured keepsakes are tucked into pockets, stitched into linings or suspended from Chanel’s signature weighting chain. Inspired by the collecting instincts of the magpie, these personal objects gradually find their way into the visible design. Through embroidery, layering, appliqué and intricate weaving, ordinary items are elevated alongside precious materials, bringing the spirit of make-do-and-mend into the refined world of Haute Couture.

The setting reflects the same sense of enchanted storytelling. Within the Chanel salon, poisonous vines and toxic flowers create a dramatic landscape where different histories intertwine. Against this backdrop, the collection explores Gabrielle Chanel’s distinctive approach to construction. Precise tailoring and fluid dressmaking work together as garments are cut and opened to release movement, allowing the body to move freely. These are clothes designed to be lived in, not simply admired.

Chanel Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture collection - Copyright CHANEL
Chanel Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture collection – Copyright CHANEL

There is also room for deliberate imperfection. Rather than hiding irregularity, the collection welcomes it as part of its character, adding another layer to Chanel’s continuing Haute Couture story. The result is a collection where craftsmanship, imagination and everyday life exist in constant conversation.

As Matthieu Blazy suggests, Chanel Haute Couture is more than a fairy tale. It is ultimately created for women, their realities and the countless adventures that shape their everyday lives.

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