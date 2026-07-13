Dolce&Gabbana spring summer 2027 menswear collection: Sicilian holidays

For Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, Sicily is far more than a destination or a passing fascination. It is a place of origin where everyone is welcome

Dolce&Gabbana spring/summer 2027 menswear collection – Photo courtesy of Dolce&Gabbana

Everything begins in Sicily. It remains a constant presence in the creative imagination of Dolce&Gabbana, shaped over time by the island’s light, culture, contrasts and extraordinary artisanal heritage.

For thousands of years, this land at the centre of the Mediterranean has been crossed, desired and conquered by different peoples and cultures. Each has left traces of its own identity, helping to create the rich mosaic of influences that defines Sicily today. Even now, the island continues to welcome new travellers to its ancient shores.

Dolce&Gabbana spring/summer 2027 menswear collection – Photo courtesy of Dolce&Gabbana

For Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, Sicily is far more than a destination or a passing fascination. It is a place of origin where everyone is welcome. For Spring/Summer 2027, that connection finds a new expression in Sicilian Holidays, a collection in which the island becomes both the point of departure and the creative horizon.

A journey through Sicily’s many identities

Dolce&Gabbana spring/summer 2027 menswear collection – Photo courtesy of Dolce&Gabbana

The collection unfolds through Sicily’s many faces, from vibrant cities to remote villages, from ancient Greek temples to the Baroque architecture of the Val di Noto, from the mosaics of Monreale to the amphitheatre of Taormina.

Between sea and stone, light and shadow, a distinctly Sicilian elegance emerges. It is poised between discipline and spontaneity, expressing the character of a place shaped by history, craftsmanship and enduring beauty.

Dolce&Gabbana spring/summer 2027 menswear collection – Photo courtesy of Dolce&Gabbana

Soft tailoring with an artisanal spirit

This vision takes shape through a fluid and lightweight wardrobe created to follow the body’s natural movement. Tailoring becomes softer and more deconstructed, while silhouettes open up into relaxed, airy proportions. Materials and craftsmanship reinforce an authentically artisanal sensibility throughout the collection.

Dolce&Gabbana spring/summer 2027 menswear collection – Photo courtesy of Dolce&Gabbana

The runway traces every nuance of Sicilian identity. It opens with the iconic Sicily black, a statement of identity, intensity and refined attention to detail, where tailoring takes centre stage.

From there, the collection accompanies the journey of a man discovering the island through a wardrobe that blends the spirit of holidays and leisure with colours, decorations and inspirations deeply rooted in the local landscape. The presentation concludes with luminous total white looks that feel light and effortless.

Dolce&Gabbana spring/summer 2027 menswear collection – Photo courtesy of Dolce&Gabbana

The colour palette recalls Sicily itself, moving through shades of sand and limestone, sea-inspired blues, turquoise, pistachio green and tones that evoke traditional Sicilian granita.

A wardrobe inspired by Mediterranean summers

Lightweight cottons, knitwear and woven suede bring texture and ease to the collection. Polo shirts, jackets and even classic shirts are reinterpreted through the language of knitwear, offering familiar pieces with a fresh perspective.

Dolce&Gabbana spring/summer 2027 menswear collection – Photo courtesy of Dolce&Gabbana

Silk swimwear, crochet craftsmanship, chevron-striped knits and tailored linen jackets draw inspiration from the travellers who discovered Sicily during the 1950s and the early 1960s. Postcard prints and lemon motifs enrich the collection with vivid memories and unmistakable references to the island.

Sicilian holidays as a summer wardrobe

Dolce&Gabbana spring/summer 2027 menswear collection – Photo courtesy of Dolce&Gabbana

Sicilian Holidays presents a summer wardrobe shaped by craftsmanship, lightness and the sensuality that belongs to the most authentic soul of Sicily. Through this collection, Dolce&Gabbana celebrates the island as both its enduring inspiration and the setting for a contemporary vision of menswear.