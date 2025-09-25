Alberta Ferretti presents a Spring Summer 2026 collection shaped around the idea of a woman of substance who gatekeeps her lifestyle in order to live beyond scrutiny.

Alberta Ferretti spring summer 2026 – Photo courtesy of Alberta Ferretti

Counter to contemporary convention, she favours discretion over exposure and intimacy over exhibition. Her sphere of influence is dedicated to a close circle of IRL friends, family and lovers. By exclusively sharing her world with her most beloved circle, she achieves the autonomy that frees her to live In Confidence.

Alberta Ferretti spring summer 2026 – Photo courtesy of Alberta Ferretti

“Alberta Ferretti is about offering clothes that enable an alternative approach to modern lifestyle,” says Lorenzo Serafini. “We started by casting a fresh eye on romanticism. This led me to think about privacy as another aspect of life that has become overlooked. Because privacy is freedom: it allows you to talk freely, love freely, and live freely. That’s why this is a collection shaped for a hostess dedicated to creating joy in her own private dimension. The value of discretion — a life led with contentment rather than display — feels to me extremely powerful and chic. It is a value that sits naturally alongside progressive romance, and it inspires the woman I design for.”

Alberta Ferretti spring summer 2026 – Photo courtesy of Alberta Ferretti

From this inspiration grew a wardrobe that balances boundaries against display in order to emphasise presence and intimacy. Reformed classicism underpins this progressive approach to personal life. The eveningwear frames this story. Draped gowns in blue and black recall the sculptural forms of Greek statuary, their necklines and shoulders accented with flashes of gold at the waist or collarbone. Pleated chiffon dresses echo classical silhouettes, their transparency catching the light to telegraph the sensuality of free movement.

Alberta Ferretti spring summer 2026 – Photo courtesy of Alberta Ferretti

Across the collection, draping and pleating fold softness into strength to create balance between structure and fluidity. Tailoring emphasises definition through self-determination. Jackets open over vests and bra tops, paired with trousers in organza, viscose and linen. Small capes in silk organza and printed linen fall with the weight of drapery, while sheer shirts frame glimpses of the body beneath.

Alberta Ferretti spring summer 2026 – Photo courtesy of Alberta Ferretti

Oversized leopard spots, printed on organza and pony skin, along with metallic touches of gold and silver eel, add a sense of sophisticated eccentricity.

Alberta Ferretti spring summer 2026 – Photo courtesy of Alberta Ferretti

Loafers, slippers, and thongs ground the collection in an idea of refined elegance and ultimate comfort.

For Spring/Summer 2026, Alberta Ferretti affirms its feminocentric mission: to offer garments that amplify strength with grace, for women who live In Confidence.