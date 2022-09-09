Created with a palette of over twenty different colors, this mesmerizing illustration is meticulously embroidered on the iconic Dior Book Tote

JARDIN D’HIVER DIOR BOOK TOTE

Fascinated by a Mark Shaw photograph of Christian Dior in his winter garden, Maria Grazia Chiuri created a delicate pattern depicting plants, flowers and birds. She thus plays homage, through the Dior autumn-winter 2022-2023 ready-to-wear collection, to bygone times woven into the materials and forms of today through the historical art of embroidery.

Created with a palette of over twenty different colors, this mesmerizing illustration is meticulously embroidered on the iconic Dior Book Tote, crafted in Italy by virtuoso artisans. They assemble the different parts of the bag by hand, giving life to an exceptional piece, a symbol of the Dior spirit, an ode to the art of detail.