Yohji Yamamoto 2022 Autumn Winter 2022 2023: Past and Future

Just like the interlacing of different eras and spaces, the delicate lace and decorative embroidery favored by aristocrats are intertwined with the denim that represents the working class and has a sense of strength.
While retaining its virtues, blue and black denim transforms gracefully into dress shirts and coats, playful collars inadvertently spill over from coats with technical virtuosity; tiered skirts layered with chiffon and georgette; flowy twill coats and striking coats create dimensional silhouettes. The focus of making a windbreaker is dismantling
More than cut, the leggings are sewn with shredded denim; the padding softly wraps the body, the balloon-shaped skirt expands as if it is inflated, and the entanglement of different knitted fabrics and the sense of fun brought about by layering is also eye-catching.