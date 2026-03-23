ETRO fall winter 2026 2027

Under the direction of Marco De Vincenzo, continuity becomes a creative force rather than a limitation. His approach feels almost musical: a composition of recognizable

Etro Woman Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Etro

There is something hypnotic about the way ETRO moves—never in a straight line, never confined to a single destination, but instead tracing a continuous, evolving circle. For the Women’s Fall Winter 2026/2027 collection, this circular language becomes both philosophy and aesthetic, an ever-expanding system of eclectic elements gathered along an endless journey. Each season begins where the last one ended, yet nothing is repeated in quite the same way. Everything returns, transformed.

Etro Woman Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Etro

Under the direction of Marco De Vincenzo, continuity becomes a creative force rather than a limitation. His approach feels almost musical: a composition of recognizable notes—flou silhouettes, intricate prints, echoes of a British-inflected masculine and formal wardrobe, and a persistent wandering spirit—that shift and rearrange themselves into new harmonies. The result is not a repetition, but an evolution, a narrative in motion where each piece contributes to a larger, unfolding story.

Etro Woman Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Etro

This season, the essence of ETRO—its unmistakable “Etro-sity”—reveals itself as an act of collecting. Not just objects, but experiences. Not just references, but entire worlds. Distant influences are brought into dialogue, creating a rich interplay of textures, motifs, and ideas. Tartans meet trompe l’oeil scarf prints; patterns inspired by medieval bestiaries coexist with magnified coats of arms; the iconic paisley finds new life alongside lean tailoring punctuated by unexpected details.

Etro Woman Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Etro

There is a sense of discovery in every look, as though each garment carries fragments of a larger journey. Feather trims add a touch of lightness and movement, while small sea-wolf coats introduce an element of intrigue. Sequins shimmer throughout the collection, not as mere decoration but as a pervasive presence, catching the light and guiding the eye. They elongate into fluid lines, dissolving into feathers, blurring the boundaries between texture and form.

Etro Woman Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Etro

The collection unfolds as a continuous flow, where everything is in motion. It engages the senses—eye, touch, and imagination—in equal measure. Heraldic cords run across knits like subtle signals from another time, while pleated skirts bring rhythm and structure. Devoré jacquards appear on jersey, adding depth and dimension, while golden fringes trace the edges of scarves tied at the hips like sashes or martingales. Embroideries, dense and glittering, depict fantastical animals that seem to emerge from a dreamlike realm, reinforcing the idea of a narrative that transcends time and place.

Etro Woman Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Etro

Color plays a crucial role in this unfolding story. The palette blends organic neutrals with vibrant yellows and blues, creating a sense of balance between earthiness and luminosity. Black anchors the collection, solid and absolute, providing a grounding force amid the constant movement. It is a palette that mirrors the collection’s philosophy: diverse yet cohesive, grounded yet open to infinite possibilities.

Etro Woman Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Etro

Accessories complete the journey with equal intention. Sturdy boots suggest resilience and exploration, while slender-heeled sandals with chunky buckles at the ankle introduce a refined contrast. Suede mules, created in collaboration with Birkenstock, bring a tactile softness, bridging comfort and craftsmanship. Handbags are softly shaped, ranging from small totes to intricately embroidered pouches, each one echoing the collection’s spirit of gathering and storytelling.

Etro Woman Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Etro

Ultimately, ETRO’s Fall Winter 2026/2027 collection is not about arrival, but about movement. It is a celebration of continuity and change, of memory and imagination, of the familiar and the unexpected. The circle turns once more, carrying with it fragments of the past and possibilities for the future.

ETRO loops forward—again and again—always different, always the same.