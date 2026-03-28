24 Hours of Courrèges: Nicolas Di Felice’s Fall Winter 2026 2027 Vision

Courrèges Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Courrèges

At Paris Fashion Week, Nicolas Di Felice presented a focused and cinematic collection for Courrèges Fall/Winter 2026–2027, titled “24 Hours in the Life of a Courrèges Woman.” Inspired by the films of Chantal Akerman, the show followed a modern Parisian woman through an entire day – from waking at dawn to moving through the city, working, going out at night, and returning home. The collection captured this rhythm through a wardrobe that blends intimacy with urban reality, archival references with contemporary sensuality, and structure with ease.

Courrèges Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Courrèges

Marking his fifth anniversary at the house, Di Felice distilled Courrèges’ identity into its essentials: geometric precision, restraint, and quiet confidence. The result is a youthful, sharp aesthetic that feels both protective and subtly revealing. The collection unfolds like a continuous tracking shot, emphasizing movement, routine, and the interplay between public and private life in a hyper-connected world. It closes with a full lineup in white, symbolizing renewal and offering a blank canvas for the next day.

Courrèges Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Courrèges

Silhouette plays a central role. Elongated, body-skimming shapes dominate, creating a second-skin effect that is both taut and fluid. Structured coats – often trapezoidal or slightly flared – are paired with A-line skirts, straight trousers, and sharply cut dresses. Pinafore styles, sheath dresses with slits, tubular evening pieces, and zip-up bodysuits evoke both functionality and sensuality. High, sculptural collars and asymmetrical cuts add drama, while graphic cutouts and backless designs introduce a controlled, edgy allure.

Courrèges Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Courrèges

Details remain precise and intentional. Pleated skirts, vinyl constructions, zippers, and snap buttons reference the brand’s archives while reinforcing a sense of movement and practicality. Chest patch pockets and draped elements – especially in the opening looks inspired by bedsheets – bring a tactile softness to the otherwise structured designs. The balance between utility and sensuality is carefully maintained throughout.

Courrèges Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Courrèges

The color palette is strictly monochromatic, moving between white, grey, and black like photographic contrasts. Soft whites and satins define the morning; neutral greys reflect the daytime cityscape; deep blacks dominate the evening. The finale’s all-white looks emphasize light, purity, and continuity with the house’s heritage.

Courrèges Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Courrèges

Materiality is equally important. Signature vinyl appears in multiple forms, from casual sets to sharply pleated dresses. Satin and jersey create fluid, body-conscious pieces, while denim treated with asphalt-like textures evokes the urban environment. Organza embroidered with metro tickets and cloakroom stubs introduces a poetic, everyday narrative, while glass bead embellishments reflect the glow of nightlife. These elements create a dialogue between softness and rigidity, gloss and matte, intimacy and exposure.

Courrèges Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Courrèges

Accessories extend the concept with the introduction of the “Shadow” bag – a flexible, minimalist design that molds to its contents and retains temporary imprints, echoing the passage of the day. Streamlined sunglasses and restrained styling reinforce the collection’s emphasis on form over excess.

Courrèges Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Courrèges

Ultimately, the collection presents a complete wardrobe grounded in real life yet elevated through design. Di Felice refines Courrèges’ space-age legacy into something contemporary and wearable: a balance of geometric discipline and human experience, where everyday movement becomes a form of modern expression.