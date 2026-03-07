At Paris Fashion Week, where the fashion calendar often moves at a dizzying pace, Chloé offered a rare moment of quiet reflection. For Fall/Winter 2026–2027

Chloé Fall Winter 2026-2027 – Photo courtesy of Chloé

At Paris Fashion Week, where the fashion calendar often moves at a dizzying pace, Chloé offered a rare moment of quiet reflection. For Fall/Winter 2026–2027, creative director Chemena Kamali presented a collection that felt deeply human—an ode to empathy, craftsmanship, and the emotional resonance of clothing.

Titled “The Devotion Collection,” the show unfolded as a meditation on the value of time, touch, and shared cultural memory. In an era dominated by speed and mechanization, Kamali turned her gaze toward the traditions of folk costume and artisanal craft, proposing a wardrobe shaped by patience and intention rather than perfection.

A Return to the Human Hand

Kamali’s starting point was deceptively simple: the idea that clothing can hold emotion and memory. The designer explored how garments become vessels for stories—those of the maker as well as the wearer.

Traditional craft techniques—intricate embroidery, delicate knitting, and hand-printed motifs—were central to the collection. But what made them compelling was their imperfection. Threads wandered slightly. Patterns varied from piece to piece. Surfaces carried the subtle irregularities that reveal the human hand.

Rather than concealing these nuances, the collection celebrated them.

Long flowing dresses arrived embroidered with folkloric patterns reminiscent of ceremonial garments passed down through generations. Sheer blouses were adorned with delicate needlework, while textured knits evoked the warmth and intimacy of handmade heirlooms. Each look felt as though it had been shaped not by machinery, but by devotion.

Folk Spirit, Modern Sensibility

Kamali’s interpretation of “folk” extended far beyond visual references. For her, the concept is rooted in community—the rituals, beliefs, and techniques shared within a culture.

That spirit permeated the show. Motifs appeared almost talismanic, suggesting symbols with quiet meaning. Handcrafted embellishments hinted at protective charms or ancestral stories. There was a sense that each garment carried something spiritual: a gesture of care embedded in fabric.

Yet the collection remained unmistakably Chloé. Airy silhouettes, fluid layers, and effortless femininity balanced the weight of tradition with contemporary ease. Romantic blouses paired with soft tailoring; sweeping coats drifted over embroidered dresses. The result felt both nostalgic and entirely modern.

Clothing as Connection

What made the collection particularly resonant was its emotional undercurrent. Kamali framed the show as a response to a world that often feels increasingly disconnected and accelerated. Her answer was fashion that slows down—fashion that invites closeness rather than spectacle.

Every stitch seemed to carry intention. Every detail suggested the presence of the maker.

In that sense, “The Devotion Collection” became more than a seasonal offering; it was a statement about the role of fashion itself. Not as escapism, but as connection—to craft, to memory, and to one another.