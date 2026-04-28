From dandruff to sunburn, dermatologists explain why scalp health matters – and how to protect it before heat, sweat, and UV damage set in

Your scalp is skin too. And summer can wreak havoc on it

Most people don’t think about their scalp until something goes wrong – an itch that won’t quit, flakes on dark clothing, or the sting of a sunburn after a long day outdoors. Yet dermatologists emphasize that the scalp is one of the most biologically active, and most neglected, areas of the body’s skin. The scalp is essentially an extension of our facial skin, but with more oil glands and a dense concentration of hair follicles. It also has its own microbiome, and when that balance is disrupted, symptoms like itching, flaking, and inflammation can appear quickly.

As summer approaches, those issues often intensify. Heat, sweat, and ultraviolet (UV) radiation combine to create the ideal conditions for irritation, making this the season when scalp care becomes especially important.

Why scalp health matters

Beneath the hair lies a complex ecosystem. The scalp produces significant amounts of sebum, hosts naturally occurring yeast and bacteria, and acts as a protective barrier much like the skin on the face.

When this balance is disrupted, the consequences can range from mild irritation to more persistent conditions. Common symptoms include itching, flaking, redness, and tenderness. In some cases, inflammation – whether from chronic conditions or acute sunburn – can push hair follicles into a resting phase, leading to temporary hair shedding known as telogen effluvium. There are also long-term considerations. The scalp is frequently exposed to UV radiation, particularly in individuals with thinning hair or visible part lines. Because it is covered by hair, early signs of abnormal skin changes can be harder to detect, which makes prevention and regular attention even more important.

The most common scalp problems

Several scalp conditions share overlapping symptoms, particularly itching and flaking, which can make them difficult to distinguish without careful observation.

Dandruff, often considered a mild form of seborrheic dermatitis, affects up to half of adults at some point. It typically appears as white or yellowish flakes accompanied by mild itching and is linked to an overgrowth of a yeast called Malassezia, which feeds on scalp oils and produces irritating byproducts.

Seborrheic dermatitis is a more inflamed version of the same process. It presents with redness, greasy scales, and more intense itching, and may extend beyond the scalp to areas such as the eyebrows, ears, and sides of the nose.

Dry scalp, by contrast, is caused by moisture loss rather than excess oil. It leads to smaller, drier flakes and a sensation of tightness. Unlike dandruff, it is not strongly associated with yeast overgrowth.

Scalp psoriasis is an autoimmune condition that produces thick, silvery-white scales over well-defined red patches. It may extend beyond the hairline and is often associated with psoriasis elsewhere on the body. The scales tend to be drier and more adherent than those seen in seborrheic dermatitis.

Folliculitis involves inflammation of the hair follicles, appearing as small red bumps or pustules that may be tender. It can be caused by bacteria, fungi, or irritation from tight hairstyles or occlusive products.

Contact dermatitis results from reactions to hair care products such as dyes, fragrances, or harsh cleansers. It can cause redness, itching, and a burning sensation, and may be either irritant or allergic in nature.

Fungal infections such as tinea capitis, more common in children, can lead to patchy scaling and hair breakage and are contagious.

The summer problem: sunburned scalp

One of the most overlooked seasonal risks is scalp sunburn. While many people are diligent about applying sunscreen to the face and body, the scalp is often left unprotected, especially along part lines, thinning areas, or shaved heads.

The symptoms of a sunburned scalp include redness, tenderness, warmth, itching, and eventual flaking or peeling. In more severe cases, blistering can occur, along with systemic symptoms such as headache or nausea. Hair provides some protection, but it’s not enough under direct midday sun, people are often surprised by how severe scalp sunburn can be.

Beyond the immediate discomfort, UV exposure can also damage the hair itself. It degrades keratin, the protein that gives hair its strength, leading to dryness, brittleness, and increased breakage. Repeated exposure contributes to long-term photoaging of both the scalp and hair.

A simple, effective scalp care routine

Dermatologists recommend approaching scalp care in much the same way as facial skincare: with a focus on cleansing, targeted treatment, and protection. Cleansing should be tailored to the individual’s scalp type. Those with oilier scalps may benefit from more frequent washing, while drier scalps require a gentler, less frequent approach. Shampoo should be applied primarily to the scalp rather than the hair lengths, and rinsed thoroughly with lukewarm water.

Targeted treatments should be used when specific concerns arise. Anti-dandruff shampoos containing ingredients such as zinc, ketoconazole, or selenium sulfide can help control flaking. Salicylic acid can assist in breaking down buildup, while soothing ingredients like aloe vera, colloidal oatmeal, and niacinamide can help calm irritation and support the skin barrier.

Protection is particularly important during the summer months. Wearing hats, seeking shade during peak sunlight hours, and applying scalp-friendly sunscreen products to exposed areas can significantly reduce the risk of sunburn and long-term damage.

How to treat common problems

Treatment depends on the underlying cause, but many mild conditions can be managed with over-the-counter solutions. Dandruff often responds well to medicated shampoos used several times per week, followed by a maintenance routine once symptoms improve.

Dry scalp can be addressed with gentler cleansing, reduced washing frequency, and the use of moisturizing products. Sunburned scalp requires immediate care, including cooling the skin, maintaining hydration, and applying soothing agents such as aloe vera. Short-term use of low-strength hydrocortisone may help reduce inflammation.

During recovery, it is important to avoid further irritation by minimizing heat styling and harsh products.

Persistent or severe symptoms – such as pain, significant hair loss, spreading redness, or signs of infection – should be evaluated by a dermatologist. Many scalp conditions appear similar but require different treatments, making an accurate diagnosis essential.

The bottom line

A healthy scalp is the foundation for healthy hair, yet it is often overlooked in daily routines. As summer brings increased heat and sun exposure, the risk of common scalp issues – from dandruff flare-ups to sunburn – becomes more pronounced.

The good news is that consistent, simple habits can make a meaningful difference. Treating the scalp with the same care as the rest of the skin – cleansing it gently, addressing problems early, and protecting it from UV exposure – can help maintain both scalp health and hair quality over time.