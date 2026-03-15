For Fall Winter 2026, Max Mara turns its gaze to the past to define the future. The house explores an aesthetic steeped in history, reimagining…

Max Mara Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Max Mara

For Fall Winter 2026, Max Mara turns its gaze to the past to define the future. The house explores an aesthetic steeped in history, reimagining modern utilitarian elegance with a daring touch of neo-medievalism and a whisper of gothic chic. The result is a collection that feels both grounded in heritage and strikingly relevant today – an ode to the enduring spirit of Italian women and to their most powerful historical ancestor.

Max Mara Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Max Mara

At the heart of the narrative is a woman defined by fortitude, resilience and timeless style. Silhouettes are confident yet fluid: a hip-hugging gored cashmere maxi skirt sculpts the body with quiet authority, while a buttery suede page boy tunic introduces a note of historical romance. Ultra-flat boots rise softly to the mid-thigh, grounding the look with modern ease, as rows of metal rivets and coats with nubuck shoulder patches add an edge that feels unmistakably contemporary. In Max Mara’s hands, the so-called “Dark Age” aesthetic becomes unexpectedly of the moment.

Max Mara Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Max Mara

As always, craftsmanship is the foundation. History, after all, gives beloved objects their deepest beauty – the kind refined by time. Max Mara’s signature materials embody this philosophy: sumptuous camel hair, luxurious cashmere, alpaca and mohair, fine wools, lustrous double-faces and plush teddy textures. Designed as lifelong companions, these fabrics are more than garments; they become witnesses to the stories of the women who wear them.

Max Mara Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Max Mara

Max Mara Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Max Mara

The guiding spirit of the collection is Matilde di Canossa, one of the most powerful figures of her era. Described as “as wise as a serpent, as simple as a dove,” she balanced serenity with strength. A shrewd diplomat, accomplished military commander and patron of the arts, Matilde ruled vast territories from her castles above Max Mara’s hometown. As an architect of peace between princes and popes – and a feminist long before the word existed – she stands as the ultimate heroine, living on in every woman.

Max Mara Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Max Mara

History also mirrors the brand’s own legacy. For Matilde, the pivotal year was 1081. For Max Mara, it was 1981 – the birth of the legendary 101801 coat. Since then, the brand’s promise of empowerment has made it a touchstone for women on the rise. The Max Mara archive continues to inspire, particularly through the strong-shouldered, architectural outerwear that defines the house’s identity.

Max Mara Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Max Mara

Max Mara Fall Winter 2026 2027 – Photo courtesy of Max Mara

This season, those iconic shapes return in shades inspired by the natural coats of the wolf, the fox and the lion. Through them, Max Mara envisions the modern woman as a new Matilde: calm, fearless and victorious. Not a queen of the battlefield – but of the boardroom.