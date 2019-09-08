DIOR PRESENTS DIORAMOUR

DIOR DIORAMOUR

Celebrating sentiments intended for those precious to you, the exclusive Dioramour line presents a range of accessories and creations carrying tender messages. Icons and emblems of the House, such as the Lady Dior, the Dior Book Tote or the Mitzah scarves, adopt the colors and symbols of love: red, a favorite shade of Christian Dior who described it as “the color of life,” as well as the heart, one of founding couturier’s lifelong lucky symbols. Infused with passion, the Lady Dior and the Saddle bag are embellished with couture flowers.

Fantasy fashion jewelry pieces are punctuated with the inscription “J’❤ Dior”, with the sweet declaration also surfacing on pumps, silk squares and ready-to-wear. An ephemeral collection – like an invitation to love – available in selected stores and on Dior’s e-commerce site.

DIOR DIORAMOUR

DIOR DIORAMOUR

DIOR DIORAMOUR