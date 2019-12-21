Embellished with the founding couturier’s initials, this new icon symbolizes a contemporary vision of femininity; this season, it is further elevated in a version with a refined chain.

DIOR PRESENTS A NEW VERSION OF THE 30 MONTAIGNE BAG

The historic heart of the House, 30 Avenue Montaigne, has seen the most emblematic creations of Dior elegance come into being. In tribute to this exceptional place, Maria Grazia Chiuri has designed a timeless wardrobe and an already-essential new handbag. Embellished with the founding couturier’s initials, this new icon symbolizes a contemporary vision of femininity; this season, it is further elevated in a version with a refined chain.