New Louis Vuitton Horizon earphones

New colours, new finishes, enhanced audio performance, new features – enjoy the best experience to stay connected and listen to music with Louis Vuitton’s state-of-the-art Horizon wireless earphones. These new earphones showcase the House’s signature details, like the round metal disc bearing the iconic LV initials or the Monogram flowers. These new portable companions are now available in five colours: jet black, pristine white, bright red, pink or neon yellow, to stay classic or make a statement.

The charging case, available in a new graphite shade, mirrors the design

of the Tambour Horizon connected watch. More than just a fresh look, these new earphones integrate cutting-edge technology including two new features: active noise-cancelling mode to decrease external noise and enjoy even better sound quality, and ambient listening mode to stay aware

while listening.

The battery life has been extended to 30 hours in total, with one 10-hour charge in the earphones and two additional 10-hour charges stored in the charging case. The earphones’ performance has been significantly enhanced with wireless charging and double microphones in each earphone (which may be used separately). The charger has also been improved with an even more precise LED battery indicator light. The Louis Vuitton Horizon earphones’ audio quality is one of the best in its field, using

a system developed by specialist Master & Dynamic.

These five new wireless earphones, a true Louis Vuitton-designed lifestyle accessory, work with all Bluetooth® devices as well as with the Tambour Horizon connected watch.