FENDI CELEBRATES THE CHINESE NEW YEAR WITH AN EXCLUSIVE CAPSULE COLLECTION

FENDI celebrates the Chinese New Year and the start of the year of the Mouse with an exclusive Capsule Collection characterized by the glamourous rose gold tone and a special mouse motif in red and gold.

For the Women’s Collection, the Maison’s iconic Peekaboo and Baguette bag are endowed with elegance by the romantic and chic rose gold, symbolizing good fortune and blessings in this special time of the year. The signature handbags are reinterpreted in different materials on the Regular, Mini and Nano sizes, from nappa leather – including the signature FF logo embossed pattern – to exquisite versions with hand-crafted sequins recreating the signature logo non logo Pequin motif.

Charming Pequin jewelry boxes, along with rose gold wallets, card holders and a selection of fashion jewels, complete this perfect selection of gifts.

