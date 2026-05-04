While Thai brands dominate much of the global Muay Thai market, Japanese manufacturers remain especially respected in boxing, MMA, kickboxing, and training equipment.

Center Sports Shibuya – Shopping for Kickboxing, Muay Thai, MMA, and BJJ Gear in Tokyo – Photo ADVERSUS

Tokyo has become one of the world’s most interesting destinations for combat sports enthusiasts and martial arts shoppers. As organizations such as Ultimate Fighting Championship, ONE Championship, and K-1 continue expanding the global audience for striking sports and mixed martial arts, more travelers are visiting Japan not only for tourism, food, and pop culture, but also for martial arts training and fight gear shopping in Tokyo.

The recent weakness of the Japanese yen has further increased Tokyo’s appeal for international visitors, particularly travelers from North America, Europe, Singapore, and Australia. For many foreign buyers, premium Japanese-made boxing gloves, Muay Thai gear, MMA equipment, and BJJ apparel are now significantly more affordable than they were several years ago.

Tokyo also offers something increasingly uncommon in the era of online retail: highly specialized physical fight shops where customers can directly compare boxing gloves, shin guards, rash guards, BJJ gis, apparel, and training equipment in person. Several of these stores have developed strong reputations among amateur and professional fighters alike, particularly in neighborhoods connected to Japan’s combat sports culture.

Why Japanese Fight Gear Has Such a Strong Reputation

Grit Fight Shop Tokyo – Shopping for Kickboxing, Muay Thai, MMA, and BJJ Gear in Tokyo – Photo ADVERSUS

Japanese combat sports equipment has long been associated with careful craftsmanship, durability, and strict quality control standards. While Thai brands dominate much of the global Muay Thai market, Japanese manufacturers remain especially respected in boxing, MMA, kickboxing, and training equipment.

Fitness Shop – Shopping for Kickboxing, Muay Thai, MMA, and BJJ Gear in Tokyo – Photo ADVERSUS

Among the most recognizable Japanese fight gear brands are:

Winning

Widely regarded within boxing communities for protective padding, comfort, and construction quality. Winning boxing gloves are particularly famous among professional boxers and serious trainers. Due to limited production capacity and extremely high global demand, many retailers worldwide now operate primarily through pre-orders, and stock shortages are common.

Isami

A long-established Japanese martial arts company producing equipment for boxing, kickboxing, MMA, BJJ, karate, and grappling disciplines.

GRIT

A newer premium fight sports label that has gained visibility in Japan’s kickboxing, MMA, and BJJ communities through its modern design approach and emphasis on high-end equipment and apparel.

Tokyo martial arts shops also commonly stock international combat sports brands such as Fairtex, Windy, and Venum.

Suidobashi: Tokyo’s Fight Gear Shopping Hub

For combat sports fans visiting Tokyo, the Suidobashi area is frequently considered one of the city’s main hubs for fight gear shopping. The neighborhood sits near Korakuen Hall, a historic venue closely associated with Japanese boxing, kickboxing, and professional wrestling.

Several specialized martial arts stores are concentrated within walking distance of one another, making it possible for visitors to compare boxing gloves, Muay Thai equipment, MMA gear, and BJJ apparel across multiple retailers during a single trip.

GRIT Fight Shop

Located near Suidobashi Station, GRIT Fight Shop has developed a strong reputation among kickboxing, MMA, Muay Thai, and BJJ practitioners for its curated selection of premium fight equipment and apparel in Tokyo.

The shop is particularly associated with the GRIT label, which focuses on boxing gloves, shin guards, training equipment, and modern fightwear. The store also carries grappling apparel and BJJ gear, an area where some traditional Japanese combat sports stores have historically offered a more limited selection.

Visitors and martial arts communities frequently describe GRIT as modern, well-organized, and especially welcoming to international customers. The store’s location near Korakuen Hall has also contributed to its visibility among fight fans visiting Tokyo.

Winning products occasionally appear in stock, although availability is inconsistent and prices may reflect current global demand.

Notable Strengths

Strong BJJ and MMA selection

Premium Japanese-made fight gear

Modern fightwear and apparel

Convenient Suidobashi location

English-friendly atmosphere reported by many visitors

Address: Tokyo Chiyoda-ku, Kanda Misakicho 2-17-2, Hi Takara Suidobashi Building B1F

Isami Shop

Isami’s Tokyo store in Shinjuku is one of Japan’s best-known martial arts retailers and has long been popular with both domestic and international customers looking for authentic Japanese fight gear.

The shop carries a broad inventory that includes:

Boxing gloves

BJJ gis

Muay Thai equipment

MMA gear

Karate supplies

Protective equipment

Training apparel

The atmosphere is notably compact — common for specialty retail in central Tokyo — but many customers view the dense layout as part of the store’s appeal. Reviews from visitors frequently describe the store as heavily stocked and especially useful for practitioners seeking specialized or harder-to-find martial arts products.

In addition to its own Isami products, the store has historically stocked international combat sports brands as well. Its location near Shinjuku makes it especially accessible for tourists already exploring one of Tokyo’s busiest commercial districts.

Notable Strengths

Broad multi-discipline inventory

Long-established reputation

Strong BJJ and grappling selection

Central Shinjuku location

Custom and specialty martial arts items

Address: 4-2-21 Shinjuku, Sagami Building 4F, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 160-0022

Fitness Shop Suidobashi

Fitness Shop Suidobashi is widely known among combat sports enthusiasts for carrying one of Tokyo’s largest selections of boxing gloves, fight gear, and martial arts training equipment.

The store stocks products from brands including:

Winning

Fairtex

Windy

Venum

Isami

The retailer is especially popular among visitors searching for Winning boxing gloves and boxing shoes, although availability varies significantly depending on shipment schedules and demand.

Fitness Shop also differs from some competitors through its broader fitness and training focus, with supplements, strength equipment, and training accessories available alongside combat sports products.

Because it is located only a short walk from GRIT Fight Shop, many visitors combine both stores into a single shopping trip. Please note that the fight gear section is separate from the main store. Instructions are posted at the entrance, but the combat sports section is essentially about 10 meters to the right.

Notable Strengths

Large overall inventory

Broad boxing glove selection

Frequent destination for Winning buyers

Athlete-oriented atmosphere

Convenient location near other fight shops

Address: Sankyo Chuo Building 2F, 3-6-13 Kanda Misakicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 101-0061

Center Sports Shibuya

Compared with Tokyo’s larger specialty fight stores, Center Sports offers a smaller and more traditional retail experience. The long-running Shibuya shop is known primarily among boxing enthusiasts and local athletes.

While the inventory is more limited than stores in Suidobashi, customers occasionally report finding premium items — including Winning gloves and Mizuno boxing shoes — that may be unavailable elsewhere.

The atmosphere is often described as understated and old-school, reflecting the store’s history as a neighborhood sporting goods retailer rather than a modern lifestyle-oriented fight boutique. Located near Shibuya, the shop can be a convenient secondary stop for visitors already exploring the area.

Notable Strengths

Historic local reputation

Traditional boxing-focused atmosphere

Occasional premium stock finds

Convenient Shibuya location

Address: Toho Building B1F, 6-19-3 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Practical Advice for Buying Fight Gear in Tokyo

Check Stock in Advance

Availability for premium products — especially Winning equipment — changes frequently. Calling ahead or checking social media updates may help avoid disappointment.

Allow Time for Multiple Stores

The close proximity between GRIT Fight Shop and Fitness Shop Suidobashi makes Suidobashi one of the most efficient areas in Tokyo for comparing boxing gloves, MMA gear, Muay Thai equipment, and BJJ apparel across different retailers.

Sizing Can Differ Between Brands

Japanese glove and apparel sizing may fit differently from North American or European brands. Trying products on in-store remains one of the major advantages of shopping for fight gear in Tokyo.

Conclusion

Tokyo’s combat sports retail scene reflects the city’s broader relationship with martial arts: deeply specialized, quality-focused, and shaped by decades of boxing, kickboxing, wrestling, MMA, and Muay Thai culture.

For international visitors, the appeal goes beyond simple shopping. Stores such as GRIT Fight Shop, Isami Shop, Fitness Shop Suidobashi, and Center Sports Shibuya have become destinations in their own right for fighters, collectors, and martial arts enthusiasts seeking authentic Japanese boxing gloves, Muay Thai gear, MMA equipment, and BJJ apparel that can still be difficult to find elsewhere in the world.