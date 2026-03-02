Multiplicity and Modern Femininity at Prada Autumn/Winter 2026

Designed by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, the collection centres on the idea of stratification and the subtle transformations that occur from morning to night. Each ensemble

A celebration of womanhood in all its variations, the Prada Autumn/Winter 2026 womenswear show reflects on the layered realities of female identity and the intricacies of life today. Staged as a conceptual exploration, the collection treats clothing as a means of storytelling. “Inside Prada” signals an invitation: to step into the creative process, to consider layering as both an everyday act and a metaphorical expression, and to see in the evolution of garments a parallel to the many-sided nature of being a woman.

Designed by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, the collection centres on the idea of stratification and the subtle transformations that occur from morning to night. Each ensemble feels layered in meaning, echoing the instinctive ways we dress: spontaneous combinations, unexpected contrasts, decisions shaped by memory, circumstance and shared experience. Here, layering moves beyond construction; it becomes an accumulation of narratives. Every layer suggests a fragment of lived life, underscoring autonomy and self-definition.

This perspective is embodied by a cast of fifteen women chosen to animate garments that appear in constant flux. The focus on each individual allows their evolving dimensions to surface. The presentation, stripped back and direct, intensifies rather than simplifies the viewing experience. A steady gaze and uncluttered staging draw attention to nuance. Each woman becomes a contained universe, where clothing interacts with identity – at times revealing, at times withholding, always hinting at further depth.

The collection also challenges conventions through its fluid approach to categories. Tailored pieces intersect with sportswear, while embroidered satin dresses are styled in deliberately unexpected ways. The result is a vocabulary consistent with the house’s ongoing exploration of form, where irregularities and fragments are embraced as points of intrigue rather than corrected as faults. Subtle internal shifts, visible on the exterior, suggest hidden structures beneath: garments speak through their construction, creating a dialogue between what is seen and what lies underneath.

Materials further express this fusion of identities. Surfaces appear layered, worn, and thoughtfully combined, serving as markers of revelation. References to archival designs surface as tactile memories, woven into pared-back silhouettes in a play of exposure and concealment. Past and present intersect through texture and finish – through faded fabrics and time-softened embellishments. Decoration is reimagined not as pristine display but as evidence of experience, allowing age and wear to carry aesthetic weight.

The theme of layering extends into the setting. Within the Deposito at Fondazione Prada, artworks and furnishings spanning five centuries create a rich visual dialogue: historic tapestries and paintings from the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries; an eighteenth-century Venetian mirror and console; modern chairs, lamps and canvases from the twentieth century. Varied eras and geographies converge in a composition that echoes the logic of the clothes. Like the collection, these objects hold accumulated meanings – personal, intimate and open-ended.

Through this convergence of fashion, history and environment, the Autumn/Winter 2026 show forms a considered and layered statement. Everyday gestures become symbols; patina turns into embellishment; imperfection develops into expression. “Inside Prada” proposes a deeper way of looking – one that recognises clothing not simply as surface, but as a record of stories and identities continually in motion, reaffirming fashion’s most personal and multifaceted dimension.