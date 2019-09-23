Louis Vuitton New Capucines For Fall 2019

As one of the Maison’s New Classics, the Capucines is continually reimagined with new finishes, colors, and materials. For Fall 2019 these include rich emerald, crimson red, and golden yellow taurillon leathers accented by python details

With the arrival of autumn comes the latest crop of Louis Vuitton Capucines bags, photographed here by Craig McDean and styled by Marie-Amélie Sauvé.

As one of the Maison’s New Classics, the Capucines is continually reimagined with new finishes, colors, and materials. For Fall 2019 these include rich emerald, crimson red, and golden yellow taurillon leathers accented by python details – a fashion-forward statement to usher in the colors of the new season.

Its name is an homage to the earliest days of the Louis Vuitton house born in 1854 on rue-Neuve-des- Capucines. The Capucines bag embodies Louis Vuitton’s codes, forming part of the house’s city bags heritage.

It incorporates all of the elements of know-how found in fine Leathergoods making, skills developed in Asnières since 1892. This savoir- faire is expressed through fine leathers, timeless designs and the highest level of artisanal craftsmanship.

Nothing in the Capucines’ elegant and sober design hints at its complexity. Over 250 individual handcrafted elements and thousands of steps go into creating the Capucines bag.

In full grain Taurillon leather, it combines refined details including a semi-rigid handle secured by jewel-like rings, a nod to the house’s antique trunks and an unprecedented interpretation of Louis Vuitton’s initials, sheathed in bull-calf leather and inserted into claws set into the very grain of the leather. Details that render the bag as refined as it is timeless in its design.

Invisible but ever present, the know-how is expressed in every signature: the rounded flap is a reminder of the Monogram petal and the hand painted coloured edging of the Capucines defines the leather, protects it and highlights the colour.

A new signature bag of a secret elegance, the Capucines is the embodiment of the Maison and its values.