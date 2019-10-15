DIOR PRESENTS THE CATSTYLEDIOR SUNGLASSES

Unveiled in the fall-winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear show, the CatStyleDior sunglasses ooze modernity. Combining boldness and elegance, certain models sport daring rectangular or butterfly shapes, while a resolutely couture version is embellished, by hand, with more than a thousand Swarovski crystals. The latter is also available in hematite and Aurore Boréale – a unique crystal developed in collaboration with Christian Dior in 1956 – versions. Super-light designs that complete the silhouette.