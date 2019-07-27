CHANEL presents the CHANEL 19 bag

First seen on the runway of the Fall-Winter 2019/20 Ready-to-Wear collection created by Karl Lagerfeld and Virginie Viard, CHANEL presents a new bag: the CHANEL 19. An important number for the House, an echo of famous creations, but also a birth year. CHANEL 19 for 2019, a baptismal name that pays tribute to its elder, the 2.55 bag, created in February 1955 by Mademoiselle Chanel.

The CHANEL 19 bag bears the essence of the House and all of its codes. Available in three sizes, this rectangular flap bag is swathed with large diamond quilting on leather or on tweed. A metal chain interlaced with leather comes in a trio of finishes, its links passing successively from silver to aged gold to ruthenium. A signature of the CHANEL bags, it also features another code of recognition: the double C fastener, in an XL format on all the designs.

With an ultra-supple structure, the CHANEL 19 adopts a resolutely modern attitude: the length of its chain means it can be worn in two ways, straight or cross body. There’s also a large curb chain in gold metal to be held in the hand. A belt bag version allows the CHANEL 19 to be worn around the waist. A practicality in the pure spirit of CHANEL: natural, elegant and functional, appropriated according to one’s movements.

For its first season, the CHANEL 19 takes on the dominant colours of the Fall-Winter 2019/20 Ready-to-Wear: added to the leather in its timeless colours of black, beige and white are turquoise blue, green, deep red and dark pink, while the tweed comes in eight variations to match the silhouettes of the collection.

The CHANEL 19 bag weaves a veritable link between the past, the present and the future. Immediately identifiable but without ostentation, rich in detail with masculine/feminine accents, multiple ways of being worn, it is instantly seductive thanks to an allure that is both sophisticated and relaxed. The obvious way to carry it, combined with its elegant, practical and comfortable line make it a day-to-day companion. An ally to be taken everywhere, one that liberates movement, tout simplement.