Onitsuka Tiger presents its spring/summer 2027 collection at Milan Fashion Week, unveiling new footwear and introducing a new chapter in the brand’s history under the concept of an “ENERGY STATION”.

Onitsuka Tiger Spring Summer 2027 Collection – Photo courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger

The collection takes inspiration from an imaginary “ENERGY STATION”, a place where people come together, recharge and prepare for their next destination. It is a meeting point for travellers from different backgrounds, where cultures and styles cross paths. A modern-day caravanserai bringing together different identities and values, each with its own stories and renewed energy.

Mobility is about much more than travelling from one place to another. It is a dynamic exchange through which people, stories and traditions influence one another, opening up unexpected perspectives. Arriving at a destination brings its own emotions, while every departure leaves something behind. When different elements meet, their contrasts move between tension and harmony, generating an energy that pushes ideas forward.

Onitsuka Tiger Spring Summer 2027 Collection – Photo courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger

The “ENERGY STATION” also serves as a metaphor for Onitsuka Tiger and its entry into a new era. The collection reflects the brand’s intention to evolve its heritage and move towards its next chapter.

The looks can be summed up in one formula: the fusion of tailoring and sportswear. Delicate materials meet utilitarian details, creating a balance between elegance and an active spirit.

Tailored suits are defined by contrasts and warm, earthy tones, paired with shirts featuring a silk-like finish. Trousers are reworked through contemporary proportions, creating the image of a sophisticated urban couple. For women, pale pink and light blue shirts are finished with ribbons and paired with motorcycle-inspired leather miniskirts influenced by the 1960s, bringing a distinctly feminine sensibility to the looks.

Onitsuka Tiger Spring Summer 2027 Collection – Photo courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger

Sportswear elements run throughout the collection. Soft canvas work jackets are layered over tops and paired with loose, double-layered wool shorts inspired by Muay Thai. Floral-print tops with ribbon details are worn with wide-leg denim trousers featuring side stripes that recall the iconic “TIGER PAW”.

Grunge also makes an appearance, through velvet devoré empire-waist minidresses embellished with silk fringes. Leather jackets, waistcoats, sweatshirts and tank tops feature recurring fringe details and are paired with relaxed, low-rise trousers. Western influences emerge in miniskirts with ribbon details and lightweight dresses, also finished with silk fringes.

Onitsuka Tiger Spring Summer 2027 Collection – Photo courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger

Menswear follows the same philosophy of contrasts that runs through the collection. Signature yellow knitted T-shirts are paired with checked shorts, while multi-pocket waistcoats are worn with classically shaped trousers and the mule version of the iconic “MEXICO X66”. Tailored tracksuits introduce a sporty yet refined mood, while leather jackets with zip details bring a more rock-inspired attitude.

Footwear takes centre stage in this collection. Shoes are where Onitsuka Tiger began and remain a defining expression of the brand’s identity. Sneakers emerge as a new product category at the intersection of sport, fashion and lifestyle. Drawing on Onitsuka Tiger’s heritage and craftsmanship, the possibilities expand through a contemporary perspective, introducing a new expression of footwear that points towards the brand’s future.

Onitsuka Tiger Spring Summer 2027 Collection – Photo courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger

One example of this direction is the debut of the “Onitsuka Tiger Stripe”. While retaining the essence of the logo that has defined the brand’s identity for decades, its shape evolves through a contemporary lens. Connecting heritage with the future, it becomes the new signature of the next Onitsuka Tiger era.

The iconic “MEXICO X66” is reinterpreted in vintage-effect metallic leather and an unexpected colour palette, while also evolving into a new mule version. Its distinctive shape provides the starting point for new designs and redefines proportions across a wide range of looks.

Onitsuka Tiger Spring Summer 2027 Collection – Photo courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger

Knee-high lace-up boots with heels appear in signature Tiger Yellow and floral prints, alongside a low-cut boxer-inspired version offered in several metallic finishes. Vintage-inspired pumps with chunky heels further expand the footwear selection.

Soft loafers come in two versions, reworking traditional British footwear through a supple construction that brings together comfort and coolness: the classic penny loafer and a studded version. Finally, pointed-toe pumps in silver leather further highlight the meeting of the brand’s history and modernity. Rooted in its heritage yet constantly evolving, Onitsuka Tiger’s new footwear reflects its commitment to continually reinterpreting its DNA through a contemporary perspective.

Onitsuka Tiger Spring Summer 2027 Collection – Photo courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger

The accessories collection includes cube-shaped bags, some finished with studs, and compact flap shoulder bags. Eyewear completes the looks, ranging from oversized metallic-effect aviators and candy-coloured versions to shield-style sunglasses embellished with tiny studs along the brow line, as well as vintage-inspired two-tone designs in white and nude.