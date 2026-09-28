Alberta Ferretti spring summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Alberta Ferretti

A step, a turn, an escape. Échappée belle: a beautiful escape. But échappée is also a movement in dance, a moment when the feet open from a closed position, releasing the body into space. It is in this space between movement and escape that the Alberta Ferretti Spring/Summer 2027 collection takes shape, designed by Lorenzo Serafini.

It is a journey into a real fantasy, where imagination does not offer a way out of reality but a more instinctive way of inhabiting it. A world suspended between dream and the tangible, touched by a distant sense of exoticism, by the freedom of another time, by the languid elegance of those who seem to move through life according to their own rhythm.

Alberta Ferretti spring summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Alberta Ferretti

Summer is already a memory here. Not quite gone, but impossible to hold onto. It lingers on the skin, in saturated colors faded by the sun, in fabrics that seem to carry the trace of long, unhurried days. A floral print dissolves almost into liquid, flowing over a mercurial fabric that slips through the hands. Like summer itself, it cannot be held. It can only be lived, leaving behind the sweet nostalgia of days that felt endless.

Alberta Ferretti spring summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Alberta Ferretti

Alberta Ferretti spring summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Alberta Ferretti

Blue, teal, rust and mustard yellow have the intensity of colors seen under a relentless sun. Ivory and black ground the palette, while lilac, pistachio and powder pink surface like softer recollections.

Alberta Ferretti spring summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Alberta Ferretti

There is an echo of the 1920s of Léon Bakst and George Balanchine’s radical idea of freedom: the body released from constraint, clothes conceived around movement rather than restriction. Prints are mixed instinctively, almost turbulently, evoking Matisse’s celebrated compositions. What once belonged to the intimacy of the interior steps outside.

Alberta Ferretti spring summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Alberta Ferretti

Slip dresses, lingerie details and kimono jackets meet balloon trousers and fluid layers, blurring the distinction between dressing and undressing, private and public. Sensuality comes without effort and becomes an expression of freedom.

Alberta Ferretti spring summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Alberta Ferretti

Perhaps this is the Alberta Ferretti woman’s échappée belle: not an escape from reality, but the freedom to move between the world as it is and the world as she imagines it.