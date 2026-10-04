Isabel Marant Summer 2027: lightness with a confident edge

Isabel Marant Spring Summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Isabel Marant

The Isabel Marant Summer 2027 collection began in Los Angeles, where Creative Director Kim Bekker came across photographer Sam Haskins’s images of women from the 1960s. Dressed or undressed, they appeared through layer upon layer of hazy light, yet their strength and sensuality remained unmistakable. That contrast became the starting point for Summer 2027: airy, light dressing anchored by clear, confident shapes.

The beauty of the handmade

Isabel Marant Spring Summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Isabel Marant

Every look is elevated through artisanal techniques. Vintage-like embroideries are scattered with rhinestones, beads gently weigh down fragile silk, and fabrics carry the love-worn patina of life. Yet the collection never loses its strong, graphic sensibility.

Isabel Marant Spring Summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Isabel Marant

For Summer 2027, the adorned meets the unadorned. Tees and board shorts appear in delicate lace and antique tablecloth linen. Bold, round-shouldered blazers in white or black cotton are sculpted over swimsuits pinned with brooches, macramé knit tubular skirts and shorts dusted with sequins. Macramé returns in a slinky backless dress, while capri pants are paired with a voluminous, paper-thin black leather blouson.

Layered, light and effortless

Isabel Marant Spring Summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Isabel Marant

Clothes are assembled in a fresh way, with layering central to both how pieces are worn and how they are constructed. A leather halter top or draped chiffon vest slips over loose shirts. Short, floaty dresses come in layers of hand-drawn, sun-faded floral and paisley prints, partly inspired by Isabel Marant Summer 2013, and move with the air.

For day, the mood of 1930s lingerie appears in translucent shades of pink, green and coral. By evening, it shifts into something casual and effortless: smoke grey and black, a slip dress dotted with silvery flowers, or a gold-embroidered jacket with a bias-cut skirt. Each slides onto the body with the ease of a T-shirt.

Isabel Marant Spring Summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Isabel Marant

Treasures with a sense of wanderlust

The accessories feel like treasures, but never overly precious. High basketweave ankle boots meet slouchy plaited shoulder bags, while beaded low-cut boots offer a glimpse of cleavage. Sparkly sandals come with matching anklets, and a new embellished bucket bag hangs from woven thong straps.

Isabel Marant Spring Summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Isabel Marant

Isabel Marant Spring Summer 2027 – Photo courtesy of Isabel Marant

Jewellery carries that irresistible Isabel Marant sense of wanderlust. Chandelier earrings and necklaces made from shells or seed-like beads evoke the heat of summer, completing a collection built around the meeting of softness, adornment and clear, graphic form.